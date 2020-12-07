CD vs WEL Dream11 Predictions, New Zealand ODD, Central Districts vs Wellington: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunMatch Ended194/5(20.0) RR 9.7
AUS
IND195/4(20.0) RR 9.7
India beat Australia by 6 wickets
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriMatch Ended161/7(20.0) RR 8.05
IND
AUS150/7(20.0) RR 8.05
India beat Australia by 11 runs
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
CD vs WEL Dream11 Predictions, New Zealand ODD, Central Districts vs Wellington: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
CD vs WEL Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CD vs WEL Dream11 Best Picks / CD vs WEL Dream11 Captain / CD vs WEL Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 7, 2020, 11:16 PM IST
Central Districts have not been able to perform well in the New Zealand ODD. The team have been on the losing end of all the matches that they played in the tournament. As a result, they have not managed to open their point bank till now. Wellington, on the other hand, are on the second last spot of the table. The team have only won one out of three matches as yet and have only four points in their kitty. In the latest match the two teams faced each other. In the outing Wellington registered its first win in the league after defeating Central Districts by 5 wickets.
The New Zealand ODD Central Districts vs Wellington match is scheduled for Tuesday, December 8 at the Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North. The face off will start from 3:30 AM IST.
CD vs WEL New Zealand ODD, Central Districts vs Wellington: Live Scorecard
https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/
CD vs WEL New Zealand ODD, Central Districts vs Wellington: Match Details
December 8 – 3:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North.
CD vs WEL New Zealand ODD Dream11 team for Central Districts vs Wellington:
CD vs WEL New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Central Districts vs Wellington Captain: George Worker
CD vs WEL New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Central Districts vs Wellington vice-captain: Michael Bracewell
CD vs WEL New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Central Districts vs Wellington wicketkeeper: Bayley Wiggins
CD vs WEL New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Central Districts vs Wellington batsmen: Christian Leopard, Ben Smith, Jakob Bhula
CD vs WEL New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Central Districts vs Wellington all-rounders: Josh Clarkson, George Worker, Michael Bracewell, Liam Dudding
CD vs WEL New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Central Districts vs Wellington bowlers: Joey Field, Jayden Lennox, Iain Mcpeake
CD vs WEL New Zealand ODD, Central Districts playing 11 against Wellington: Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Liam Dudding, Joey Field, Jayden Lennox, Seth Rance, Brad Schmulian, Ben Smith, Bayley Wiggins, Christian Leopard, George Worker
CD vs WEL New Zealand ODD, Wellington playing 11 against Central Districts: Andrew Fletcher, Jakob Bhula, Troy Johnson, Michael Bracewell (c), Fraser Colson, Jamie Gibson, Lauchie Johns (wk), Peter Younghusband, Iain Mcpeake, Hamish Bennett, Michael Snedden.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6047
|275
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking