CD vs WEL Dream11 Predictions, New Zealand ODD, Central Districts vs Wellington: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Central Districts have not been able to perform well in the New Zealand ODD. The team have been on the losing end of all the matches that they played in the tournament. As a result, they have not managed to open their point bank till now. Wellington, on the other hand, are on the second last spot of the table. The team have only won one out of three matches as yet and have only four points in their kitty. In the latest match the two teams faced each other. In the outing Wellington registered its first win in the league after defeating Central Districts by 5 wickets.

The New Zealand ODD Central Districts vs Wellington match is scheduled for Tuesday, December 8 at the Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North. The face off will start from 3:30 AM IST.

CD vs WEL New Zealand ODD, Central Districts vs Wellington: Match Details

December 8 – 3:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North.

CD vs WEL New Zealand ODD Dream11 team for Central Districts vs Wellington:

CD vs WEL New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Central Districts vs Wellington Captain: George Worker

CD vs WEL New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Central Districts vs Wellington vice-captain: Michael Bracewell

CD vs WEL New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Central Districts vs Wellington wicketkeeper: Bayley Wiggins

CD vs WEL New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Central Districts vs Wellington batsmen: Christian Leopard, Ben Smith, Jakob Bhula

CD vs WEL New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Central Districts vs Wellington all-rounders: Josh Clarkson, George Worker, Michael Bracewell, Liam Dudding

CD vs WEL New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Central Districts vs Wellington bowlers: Joey Field, Jayden Lennox, Iain Mcpeake

CD vs WEL New Zealand ODD, Central Districts playing 11 against Wellington: Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Liam Dudding, Joey Field, Jayden Lennox, Seth Rance, Brad Schmulian, Ben Smith, Bayley Wiggins, Christian Leopard, George Worker

CD vs WEL New Zealand ODD, Wellington playing 11 against Central Districts: Andrew Fletcher, Jakob Bhula, Troy Johnson, Michael Bracewell (c), Fraser Colson, Jamie Gibson, Lauchie Johns (wk), Peter Younghusband, Iain Mcpeake, Hamish Bennett, Michael Snedden.