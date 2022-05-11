CDC vs PSSC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Trinidad T20 2022 match, May 11, 8:30 PM IST

CDC vs PSSC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Trinidad T20 2022 match between Caldrac Club and Prisons Sports Club: Caldrac Club and Prisons Sports Club will lock horns in the Trinidad T20 2022 on Wednesday, May 11 at the National Cricket Centre. The two teams will be playing their first match of this season on Wednesday.

Prisons Sports Club have named an experienced line-up for the competition. They will start the game against Caldrac Club as favourites. Jerve Cummings, Vikash Rampersad, Christian Ramroop, Tishan Ramroop, and Zackery Ragoonath are their key players.

Speaking of Caldrac Club, they also have some quality players in their team. Caldrac have picked a lot of young domestic cricketers for the T20 Championship. They will hope for good performances from Gabriel Blackwell, Hynsley Sutherland, Jevon George and Anthony Marchanm on Wednesday to get off to a winning start.

Ahead of the match between Caldrac Club and Prisons Sports Club, here is everything you need to know:

CDC vs PSSC Telecast

Caldrac Club vs Prisons Sports Club game will not be telecast in India.

CDC vs PSSC Live Streaming

The Trinidad T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CDC vs PSSC Match Details

CDC vs PSSC match will be played at the National Cricket Centre, Couva at 8:30 PM IST on May 11, Wednesday.

CDC vs PSSC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Hynsley Sutherland

Vice-Captain - Avinash Mahabirsingh

Suggested Playing XI for CDC vs PSSC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: David Williams Jr, Akiel Clarke

Batters: Tishan Ramroop, Hynsley Sutherland, Zackery Ragoonath

All-rounders: Avinash Mahabirsingh, Gabriel Blackwell, Vikash Ramprasad

Bowlers: Negus Carthy, Jevon George, Quane Ragoonanan

CDC vs PSSC Probable XIs:

Caldrac Club: Quinci Babel, Javin Amrikasingh, Gabriel Blackwell, David Williams Jr(wk), Hynsley Sutherland, Varinda Maharaj, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Anthony Marchan, Alvin Sonny Jr, Jevon George, Negus Carthy

Prisons Sports Club: Quane Ragoonanan, Pravesh Sinnanan, Akiel Clarke (wk), Tishan Ramroop, Calvin Williams, Vikash Rampersad, Jerve Cummings, Christian Ramroop, Brandon Sooklal, Zackery Ragoonath, Alex Ali

