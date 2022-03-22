CDS vs GRD Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Cartama 2022 match, March 22, 06:00 PM IST

CDS vs GRD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cartama 2022 match between Costa Del Sol and Granada CC: Costa Del Sol will hope to continue their unbeaten ride in the tournament as they will take on Granada CC in the seventh and eighth games of ECS T10 Cratama on Tuesday. Costa Del Sol were absolutely terrific in their first two games as they got the better of Malaga by seven and ten wickets.

Sameer Nayak was the standout performer in the first game as he played a good knock of 54 runs. The second game saw Avinash Pai making headlines with his sublime knock of 58 runs. Costa Del Sol will aim to continue the good performance with the bat to stay at the top of the points table.

Granada CC also looked in fine touch in their first game. The team hammered Madrid by five runs. The bowlers were successful in defending a total of 104 runs in their ten overs. However, they couldn’t continue the momentum and ended up losing to the same opposition by eight wickets.

Ahead of the match between Costa Del Sol and Granada CC; here is everything you need to know:

CDS vs GRD Telecast

Costa Del Sol vs Granada CC game will not telecast in India

CDS vs GRD Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Cartama 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CDS vs GRD Match Details

The match will be hosted at Cartama Oval in Cartama at 06:00 PM IST on March 22, Monday.

CDS vs GRD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Mike Epps

Vice-Captain - Louis Bruce

Suggested Playing XI for CDS vs GRD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sam Houghton

Batters: Philip Townsend, Kenroy Nestor, Mike Epps

All-rounders: Adrian Riley, Louis Bruce, Balaji Avinash Pai, Andrew Applin

Bowlers: Samarth Bodha, Jose Quitian, Maanav Nayak

CDS vs GRD Probable XIs:

Costa Del Sol: Adetayo Atoloye, Sameer Nayak, Sam Houghton, Andrew Comb, Kenroy Nestor, Louis Bruce, Balaji Avinash Pai, Shafeer Mohammad, Samarth Bodha, Maanav Nayak, Michael Kelly

Granada CC: Vivian Kingma, Adrian Riley, Richie Abbott, Gerry OBrien, Joe Whitehead, Andrew Applin, Sam Piper, Mike Epps, Jose Quitian, James Davies, Philip Townsend

