CDS vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Cartama 2022 match 3, March 21, 06:00 PM IST

CDS vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cartama 2022 match 3 between Costa Del Sol and Malaga CC: Costa Del Sol will lock horns with Malaga CC in the third match of the European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Cartama 2022 at the Cartama Oval, in Cartama, Spain on Monday, March 21. The game will commence at 06:00 PM IST.

Both sides have a good mixture of experience as well as freshers who would be looking to get a positive start to their ECS T10 2022 campaign. Costa Del Sol are one of the most-experienced squads of the European Cricket Series. They have veteran cricketers namely Kenroy Nester, Louis Bruce, Sameer Nayak, and Balaji Avinash Pai among others who will be looking to play a vital role for their side. On the other hand, Malaga CC have a worthy line-up of domestic players such as Nadeem, Afzal, Waqas, and Mohsin are promising factors in their ranks.

The two teams will clash in the reverse fixture at the same venue at 08:00 PM IST onwards. Ahead of the match between Costa Del Sol and Malaga CC; here is everything you need to know:

CDS vs MAL Telecast

CDS vs MAL match will not be telecasted in India.

CDS vs MAL Live Streaming

Costa Del Sol vs Malaga CC game will be streamed live on the Fan Code app and website.

CDS vs MAL Match Details

Costa Del Sol vs Malaga CC contest will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain at 06:00 PM IST on Monday, March 21. The reverse fixture between the two will commence at 08:00 PM IST.

CDS vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Awais Ahmed

Vice-Captain: Balaji Avinash Pai

Suggested Playing XI for CDS vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sam Houghton, Riaz Butt

Batters: Zarar Tarar, Egan Dantis, Avinash Pai, Waqas Ahmed

All-rounders: Balaji Avinash Pai, Awais Ahmed

Bowlers: Syed Ali Zain, Maanav Nayak, Lutfur Chowdhury

CDS vs MAL Probable XIs:

Costa Del Sol: Jay Wild, Balaji Avinash Pai, Sameer Nayak, Ian Higgins, Samarth Bodha, Maanav Nayak, Egan Dantis, Richard Lake, Sam Houghton, Stephen Bailes, Lutfur Chowdhury

Malaga CC: Riaz Butt, Zarar Tarar, Nadeem-Hussain, Asim Zia, Waqas Ahmed, Syed Ali Zain, Mohsin Tarar, Khizar Malik, Naeem Ijaz, Awais Ahmed, Asif Tarar

