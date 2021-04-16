CRICKETNEXT

Celebrities Like Sachin Tendulkar Must Get Treated at Home: Maharashtra Minister

Sachin Tendulkar was the first cricketer to be infected with the virus as the second surge begun in the country.

Maharashtra minister has appealed to the celebrities not to block beds in the hospitals if they are positive for Covid-19 and asymptomatic. This was aimed at Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar whose results turned out to be positive following his participation at the Road Safety Awareness Series held recently in Raipur.  After Sachin had tested positive, three more cricketers Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan and S Badrinath were also tested positive for the deadly virus.

“Celebrities who are asymptomatic should take treatment at home, not occupy beds in the hospital. Some celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Sachin Tendulkar did not need to get admitted to the hospital. Beds should be left for the needy,” Aslam Shaikh was quoted as saying in Times Now.

The situation on the ground is getting worse not only in Mumbai but the whole country where daily cases of as many as 2 Lakh are being reported.  Here’s more from our coverage at News 18:

India reported well over 2 lakh Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Friday. With 217,353 cases, India reported the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out. Notably, this single-day spike comes a day after 200,739 Covid-19 cases were registered on Thursday.

Here are 5 points on the covid situation in India:

  1. India is the second country to report more than 2 lakh new cases in a day. The only country to have recorded a higher number of cases in a single day was the US, which had registered 3.09 lakh cases on January 8 of this year.

  2. After registering 2 lakh cases for two days in a row, India’s Covid tally now stands at 15.7 lakh. Last week India replaced Brazil as the 2nd worst-hit nation in terms of total Covid-19 cases.

  3. On Friday, India reported 1185 Covid induced deaths making it the highest death count ever registered in India excluding June 17, 2020, when India reported 2003 deaths due to data reconciliation.

  4. On March 16, 2021, India had registered roughly 28k cases which have gone up manifold in a matter of a month.

  5. The five most affected states due to covid-19 are Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh. The number of covid cases was reported from Maharashtra, 61.7k cases followed by Delhi 16,699.

