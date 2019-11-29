Central Stags Release Mickey Arthur With South African Set for Sri Lanka Top Job
With Mickey Arthur’s appointment as head coach of the Sri Lankan national team all but confirmed, New Zealand domestic team Central Stags has released Arthur from his position as head coach of the team.
