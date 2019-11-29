Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Central Stags Release Mickey Arthur With South African Set for Sri Lanka Top Job

With Mickey Arthur’s appointment as head coach of the Sri Lankan national team all but confirmed, New Zealand domestic team Central Stags has released Arthur from his position as head coach of the team.

It was only in September that Arthur was appointed as head coach of the Stags for the summer of cricket in New Zealand, after being let go as coach of Pakistan after they failed to reach the World Cup semi-final in July.

But with the opportunity of coaching Sri Lanka coming in soon after for Arthur, the Stags were forced to let go of him after he handed in a request.

Arthur's release was confirmed by the Stags on Thursday, and they announced the appointment of former Black Caps wicketkeeper/batsman Luke Ronchi as an assistant coach for T20s. Aldin Smith will take over as interim head coach.

"Mickey is a great cricket coach, and a top guy, and I wish him well in his next assignment," Central Districts CEO Pete de Wet said.

"We are obviously disappointed that Mickey requested a release from his contract as he would have brought his extensive experience and energy to our campaign – something that we were really looking forward to.

"However, we are confident that Aldin is well placed to add the T20 campaign to his current scope as Interim Stags Coach for this season, and we are excited to announce that Luke Ronchi is joining him on the coaching staff as assistant coach to contribute his specialist expertise to our Super Smash campaign specifically.

"Luke brings with him an absolute wealth of experience in the T20 format both as a respected international player and coach, and is excited to be linking up with the Stags for the imminent trophy defence."​

