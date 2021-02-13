CRICKETNEXT

Centurion Rohit Leads India Recovery After Top Order Crumbles

Rohit Sharma's seventh test century rescued India from a toporder collapse and helped them to 1893 at tea on the opening day of the second match against England at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday.

  • Reuters
  • Updated: February 13, 2021, 2:36 PM IST
Rohit Sharma’s seventh test century rescued India from a top-order collapse and helped them to 189-3 at tea on the opening day of the second match against England at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday.

At 86-3, India looked to have thrown away any chance of batting themselves into a strong position on a pitch where runs are going to be harder to come by as the match progresses.

But Rohit dragged the hosts back into the contest by smashing 132 not out, forging a 103-run partnership with Ajinkya Rahane, who was batting on 36 at the break.

Earlier, Olly Stone had dismissed Shubman Gill for a duck with his third delivery after India captain Virat Kohli had elected to bat.

Rohit added 85 runs with Cheteshwar Pujara to steady the innings but spinners helped England reclaim control with two quick wickets before the lunch break.

Pujara made 21 before edging Jack Leach to slip and, in the next over, Moeen Ali marked his test recall by spinning one through Kohli’s defence to clean bowl the India captain for a duck.

Kohli initially stood frozen in disbelief, his dismissal illustrating just how spin-friendly the track is.

After the opening test was played behind closed doors, 15,000 fans were allowed back in the stadium and Rohit gave them plenty to cheer about.

The opener pulled Ben Stokes for a six and hit Moeen over the long-off ropes en route to scoring 100 of India’s first 147 runs.

Beaten by 227 runs in the first match of the four-test series, India dropped Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Nadeem, while resting Jasprit Bumrah for the match.

All-rounder Axar Patel will make his test debut while left-arm wristspinner Kuldeep Yadav and quick Mohammed Siraj were recalled.

England made four changes, with wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, seamer Stuart Broad, spin all-rounder Moeen and quick Stone drafted in to replace Jos Buttler, James Anderson, Dom Bess and the injured Jofra Archer.

