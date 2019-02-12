Centurion Root Felt His Batting 'Click' During Crucial Innings Against Windies

Loading...
“Today something really clicked in - I've been working hard with Ramps (batting coach Mark Ramprakash) and some of the other coaches. It's nice to see it work and hopefully that'll be a good foundation for a long time to come,” Root told Sky Sports at the end of day’s play.
The England captain averaged only 11 in the series prior to the innings and had gone beyond the score of fifty only once in his last 11 innings.
"It felt a long way off at the start of this game, after some of the deliveries I got in the last Test. It's really pleasing to make a start count - I'm glad to have got in and made it count when I got the chance.
“It wasn't pretty at times, it was that sort of wicket and obviously a slow outfield but once I got into the rhythm of the game, it started to feel a little bit easier.
"I've been working on a few things in practice, trying to line myself up a bit better. The body hasn't quite been doing what I want it to at times, which is frustrating, but that can happen over your career.
"You've just got to tinker with things and evolve your game, just as bowlers evolve their plans to you. I've been through a little bit of that over the last six to eight months and somehow managed to find ways of scoring runs."
Earlier in the innings, it was Joe Denly who laid the foundation for England’s innings. Playing only in his second Test match, Denly scored 69 runs before Root and Buttler put on 107 runs for the fourth wicket.
At the end of the day, England led by 448 runs and Root said that a declaration is in the offing.
"It'll be coming at some point. We can have a little think about it, how that roller will affect the wicket and make a judgement call on it early on.
"If it starts to really misbehave more frequently with the older ball - like it did when they took the new ball - that might give us a bit of a nudge to pull out. It's about holding your nerve and putting them under pressure."
First Published: February 12, 2019, 10:27 AM IST