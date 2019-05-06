Century Has Been a Long Time Coming, Says WI Record-Breaker Campbell

Loading...
“Words cannot express how I feel right now,” Campbell said at the post-match press conference. "It's been a long time coming. (Since the) past few months, I've been putting in the hard-work. I guess I can say I'm reaping the success now.”
The 25-year-old Campbell smashed a 137-ball 179 before falling to Barry McCarthy in the 48th over. His century was sprinkled with 15 fours and six sixes.
The pair of Campbell and Shai Hope set the record for the highest opening stand in ODIs, amassing 365 runs for the first wicket. However, Campbell said it wasn’t as easy as it looked out in the middle.
"We had a slow start, it was not smooth sailing at the beginning, the pitch wasn’t the easiest to bat on… but once we got in and started to build a decent partnership, I knew I had to make it count,” he said.
"I was just thinking about the team and trying to get the team as much runs as possible. Shai was great. He kept talking to me and I enjoyed every moment at the crease. It was a great way to start the tournament… a very good win for the team… the bowlers did an excellent job to limit them to under 200."
Campbell has not been too deterred by the fact that he has not been named in Windies’ World Cup squad, and said that he was just looking forward to doing his best.
"I'm just looking at it as another opportunity. I'd have loved to be in the World Cup squad. The experienced guys are coming in, so I'm just looking at grabbing this opportunity with both hands,” he said.
West Indies will next take on Bangladesh on Tuesday, May 7th.
First Published: May 6, 2019, 1:00 PM IST