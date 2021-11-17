CEP vs KHP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021 match, November 17, 10:30 am IST

CEP vs KHP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021 between Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Central Punjab will be playing against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the upcoming match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021 at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Punjab, Pakistan. The game is scheduled to be played on November 17, Wednesday at 10:30 am IST.

Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be aiming for a victory as both teams are yet to secure a win in the competition. Central Punjab kickstarted their campaign with a draw against Southern Punjab and followed it up with another tie against Sindh. They are currently third in the points table.

Just like Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have also drawn their matches. The team has so far played against Balochistan and Southern Punjab and currently fifth place on the table with 20 points.

Ahead of the match between Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; here is everything you need to know:

CEP vs KHP Telecast

Central Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa game will not be broadcast in India.

CEP vs KHP Live Streaming

Central Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa game will be live-streamed on PCB Youtube Channel.

CEP vs KHP Match Details

Central Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa match is scheduled to be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Punjab, Pakistan on November 17, Wednesday at 10:30 am IST.

CEP vs KHP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Faheem Ashraf

Vice-Captain- Mohammad Faizan

Suggested Playing XI for CEP vs KHP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kamran Akmal

Batters: Ahmed Shehzad, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Faizan

All-rounders: Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Faheem Ashraf, Khalid Usman

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Asif Afridi, Imran Khan

CEP vs KHP Probable XIs:

Central Punjab: Mohammad Haris(wk), Mohammad Imran, Arshad Iqbal, Nabi Gul, Iftikhar Ahmed(c), Asif Afridi, Imran Khan, Ahmed Musaddiq, Sahibzada Farhan, Kamran Ghulam, Khalid Usman

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Wahab Riaz(c), Hussain Talat, Qasim Akram, Ahmed Shehzad, Muhammad Akhlaq, Kamran Akmal(wk), Sameen Gul, Zafar Gohar, Saif Badar, Mohammad Faizan, Faheem Ashraf

