CEP vs NOR Dream11 Predictions, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Central Punjab vs Northern: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Central Punjab will clash against Northern in the 6th match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, which will be played at 10:30 am IST at the National Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, Karachi. CEP have a remarkable record against NOR, with three wins in their last three encounters which date back to September 2019. In the ongoing series, both teams have lost their opening matches. CEP lost to Sindh by 6 wickets while NOR lost by an innings and 96 runs to Southern Punjab. Both will be looking to register their first win here.

CEP vs NOR Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Central Punjab vs Northern Live Streaming

All matches of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy can be watched online on FanCode.

CEP vs NOR Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Central Punjab vs Northern: Match Details

October 31 – 10:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the National Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, Karachi

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy CEP vs NOR Dream11 team for Central Punjab vs Northern

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy CEP vs NOR Dream11 team for Central Punjab vs Northern captain: Zeeshan Malik

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy CEP vs NOR Dream11 team for Central Punjab vs Northern vice-captain: Ali Zaryab

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy CEP vs NOR Dream11 team for Central Punjab vs Northern wicketkeeper: Kamran Akmal

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy CEP vs NOR Dream11 team for Central Punjab vs Northern batsmen: Zeeshan Malik, Umar Amin, Ali Zaryab, Ahmed Shehzad

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy CEP vs NOR Dream11 team for Central Punjab vs Northern all-rounders: Hammad Azam, Mohammad Saad, Bilal Asif

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy CEP vs NOR Dream11 team for Central Punjab vs Northern bowlers: Nauman Ali, Salman Irshad, Waqas Maqsood

CEP vs NOR Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Central Punjab playing 11 against Northern: Ali Zaryab, Ahmed Shehzad, Azhar Ali, Usman Salahuddin, Mohammad Saad, Kamran Akmal (WK), Bilal Asif, Hasan Ali, Waqas Maqsood, Ehsan Adil, Ahmed Bashir

CEP vs NOR Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Northern playing 11 against Central Punjab: Zeeshan Malik, Umair Masood (WK), Umar Amin, Faizan Riaz, Asif Ali, Sarmad Bhatti, Hammad Azam, Waqas Ahmed, Athar Mahmood, Nauman Ali, Salman Irshad