CEP vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, National T20 Cup 2022, Central Punjab vs Northern, 3:30 pm IST

CEP VS NOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Friday’s CEP VS NOR National T20 Cup 2022 match 27 between Central Punjab vs Northern: Central Punjab will face Northern in the 27th match of the National Cup 2022 on September 16, at the Multan Cricket Stadium. The match will be a must-win game for both sides as they have to rack up wins to qualify for the playoffs.

Northern have put in good displays in the tournament but have choked under pressure in certain matches and have dropped points. Currently, they are in fourth place in the points table, having won four and losing as many games out of their eight fixtures. With 8 points in their kitty, they have a good chance of qualifying but have to bag a few more wins to solidify their position. All-rounder Aamer Jamal has performed well with the ball as he has 8 wickets to his name.

Meanwhile, Central Punjab are right on Northern’s tail as they are in the fifth position, with the same number of wins (four) as their opponents. The Qasim Akram-led side will be desperate to string some much-needed wins together in order to climb up the points table and secure their place for the playoffs.

Opener Tayyab Tahir has been the standout player from Central Punjab amassing 351 runs at a strike rate of 139. He will be looking to continue his rich vein of form at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday afternoon.

Ahead of the match between Central Punjab vs Northern; here is everything you need to know:

CEP VS NOR Telecast

The match between Central Punjab and Northern will not be broadcast in India.

CEP VS NOR Live Streaming

The match between Central Punjab and Northern will be streamed live on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s YouTube channel.

CEP VS NOR Match Details

The CEP vs NOR match will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday, September 16, at 3:30 pm IST.

CEP VS NOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Tayyab Tahir

Vice-captain: Aamer Jamal

Suggested Playing XI for CEP VS NOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Akhlaq

Batters: Tayyab Tahir, Umar Amin, Shoaib Malik

All-rounders: Qasim Akram, Mubasir Khan, Aamer Jamal, Muhammad Faizan

Bowlers: Usman Shinwari, Sohail Tanvir, Hunain Shah

Central Punjab vs Northern Possible XIs

Central Punjab predicted line-up: Qasim Akram (c), Shoaib Malik, Tayyab Tahir, Abdullah Shafique, Irfan Khan, Muhammad Faizan, Ali Asfand, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Usama Mir, Ahmed Daniyal, Hunain Shah

Northern predicted line-up: Umar Amin (c), Nasir Nawaz (wk), Mohammad Huraira, Aamer Jamal, Mubasir Khan, Salman Irshad, Rohail Nazir, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Shinwari, Zaman Khan, Mehran Mumtaz

