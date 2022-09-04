CEP vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for National T20 Cup 2022 Match

Central Punjab and Northern will be eager to cause a turnaround in the National T20 Cup 2022 when they fight a battle on Sunday. The two teams got off to a torrid start in the league and are thus languishing at the bottom of the points table.

Central Punjab have lost all three league games so far. Their first loss in the competition came against Balochistan by two runs, while they also lost their next two games against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab by 18 and 36 runs. For the team to open their account in the points tally, it is important for the batters, including Ahmed Shehzad, Tayyab Tahir, and Abdullah Shafique, to give a good fight.

Northern have also lost their first two league games to Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by ten and two runs. In their last game against Khyber, the team showed good signs of form. Chasing a total of 159 runs, Northern fell short of just two runs.

Ahead of the match between Central Punjab and Northern, here is everything you need to know:

CEP vs NOR Telecast

Central Punjab vs Northern game will not be telecasted in India.

CEP vs NOR Live Streaming

CEP vs NOR will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CEP vs NOR Match Details

CEP vs NOR match will be played at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi at 10:00 AM IST on September 4, Sunday.

CEP vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Tayyab Tahir

Vice-Captain – Nasir Nawaz

Suggested Playing XI for CEP vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Junaid Ali, Umair Masood

Batters: Ahmed Shehzad, Tayyab Tahir, Nasir Nawaz, Abdullah Shafique

All-rounders: Aamer Jamal, Qasim Akram

Bowlers: Usman Shinwari, Ahmad Daniyal, Sohail Tanvir

CEP vs NOR Probable XIs:

Central Punjab: Tayyab Tahir, Ahmed Daniyal, Ahmed Shehzad, Abdullah Shafique, Qasim Akram, Irfan Khan, Junaid Ali (WK), Muhammad Faizan, Faheem Ashraf (C), Usama Mir, Ali Asfand

Northern: Zeeshan Malik, Ali Imran, Nasir Nawaz, Mubashir Khan, Hassan Nawaz, Usman Shinwari, Salman Irshad, Umair Masood(wk), Aamer Jamal, Mehran Mumtaz, Sohail Tanvir

