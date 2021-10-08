CEP vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s National T20 Cup 2021 Match between Central Punjab vs Northern, October 8, 03:30 pm IST

CEP vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s National T20 Cup 2021 between Central Punjab and Northern: In Match number 23 of the ongoing National T20 Cup 2021, Central Punjab (CEP) will square off against Northern (NOR) on Friday, October 8, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The match between CEP and NOR will kick off at 03:30 pm (IST) and the Indian cricket fans will not be able to watch this fixture on their television. However, to get the regular updates from the match, one could visit FanCode app or website.

So far, this season, Central Punjab have looked in good touch. They are also the league leaders with ten points under their belt. They have won five games in the 2021 season while losing three.

On the other hand, Northern have been a bit inconsistent in their performance, winning four games while losing thrice.

Ahead of today’s National T20 Cup match between Central Punjab and Northern; here is all you need to know:

CEP vs NOR Telecast

The match between Central Punjab and Northern is not televised in India.

CEP vs NOR Live Streaming

The match between Central Punjab and Northern is available to live-stream on FanCode app and website.

CEP vs NOR Match Details

The match between Central Punjab and Northern will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday, October 8, at 03:30 pm IST.

CEP vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hussain Talat

Vice-captain: Haider Ali

Suggested Playing XI for CEP vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rohail Nazir, Muhammad Akhlaq

Batters: Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Nasir Nawaz

All-Rounders: Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf

Bowlers: Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz, Salman Irshad, Waqas Maqsood

CEP vs NOR Probable XIs:

Central Punjab Predicted Playing XI: Hussain Talat, Saif Badar, Shoaib Malik, Faheem Ashraf, Sameen Gul, Wahab Riaz, Zafar Gohar, Waqas Maqsood, Kamran Akmal (wk), Muhammad Akhlaq

Northern Predicted Playing XI: Zeeshan Malik, Haider Ali, Umar Amin, Hammad Azam, Rohail Nazir (wk), Umar Amin, Sohail Tanvir, Salman Irshad, Zaman Khan, Nasir Nawaz, Ali Imran

