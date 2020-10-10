CRICKETNEXT

CEP vs SIN Dream11 Predictions, National T20 Cup, Central Punjab vs Sindh Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

CEP vs SIN Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CEP vs SIN Dream11 Best Picks / CEP vs SIN Dream11 Captain / CEP vs SIN Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

CEP vs SIN Dream11 Predictions, National T20 Cup, Central Punjab vs Sindh Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

After defeating the Northern team by eight wickets in their latest match, the Central Punjab team will now be eyeing a win against Sindh. The National T20 Cup, Central Punjab vs Sindh outing is scheduled for Saturday, October 10 at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi.

As far as performance is concerned, it is safe to say that both the teams are pretty much out of form. CEP and SIN have only won one out of their last five matches. Central Punjab, who are currently at number 4 position, have managed to score four points of the total six matches that they have played in the league while Sindh have scored two points of five matches.

In their latest outing, Sindh lost to Southern Punjab by two wickets.

A total of six teams including Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh and Southern Punjab will be part of the National T20 Cup. There will be 33 matches in the league. The first half of the tournament will be played from September 30 to October 6 in Multan while the second half will commence from October 9 to October 18  in Rawalpindi.

CEP vs SIN National T20 Cup, Central Punjab vs Sindh Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

National T20 Cup, Central Punjab vs Sindh: Match Details

October 10- 8:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi.

National T20 Cup, CEP vs SIN Dream11 team for Central Punjab vs Sindh:

National T20 Cup CEP vs SIN Dream11 prediction for Central Punjab vs Sindh captain: Kamran Akmal

National T20 Cup CEP vs SIN Dream11 prediction for Central Punjab vs Sindh vice-captain: Usman Qadir

National T20 Cup CEP vs SIN Dream11 prediction for Central Punjab vs Sindh wicket keeper: Kamran Akmam

National T20 Cup CEP vs SIN Dream11 prediction for Central Punjab vs Sindh batsman: Khurram Manzoor, Mohammad Asghar, Abid Ali, Bilal Asif

National T20 Cup CEP vs SIN Dream11 prediction for Central Punjab vs Sindh all rounders: Anwar Ali, Hasan Khan, Qasim Akram

National T20 Cup CEP vs SIN Dream11 prediction for Central Punjab vs Sindh bowlers: Usman Qadir, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Hasnain

CEP vs SIN National T20 Cup Central Punjab playing 11 against Sindh: Kamran Akmal, Rizwan Hussain, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Saad Nasim, Usman Qadir, Qasim Akram, Nasim Shah, Sohaibullah, Bilal Asif and Irfan Khan.

CEP vs SIN National T20 Cup, Sindh playing 11 against Central Punjab: Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Azam Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Hasan Khan, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Hasnain and Mohammad Asghar.

