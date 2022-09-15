CEP vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, National T20 Cup 2022, September 15, 8 PM IST

CEP vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s National T20 Cup 2022 match between Central Punjab and Sindh: Central Punjab will be hoping for a change of fortunes on Thursday when they will clash against the table-toppers Sindh. Central Punjab are languishing at the bottom of the points table. They have won just three of their eight league games.

The team gained some momentum in their last game by defeating Southern Punjab by four wickets. They now need to win both their remaining league games to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Sindh, on the other hand, are atop the standings. With five wins from nine league matches, they have almost confirmed a place in the second round. The team scored a three-wicket win over Kyber Pakhtunkhwa in their last game by three wickets. They chased the target of 148 runs with just two balls to spare.

Ahead of the match between Central Punjab and Sindh, here is everything you need to know:

CEP vs SIN Telecast

Central Punjab vs Sindh game will not be telecast in India.

CEP vs SIN Live Streaming

CEP vs SIN will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CEP vs SIN Match Details

CEP vs SIN match will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium at 08:00 PM IST on September 15, Thursday.

CEP vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Aamer Yamin

Vice-Captain: Shoaib Malik

Suggested Playing XI for CEP vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Sarfaraz Ahmed

Batters: Sharjeel Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shoaib Malik

Allrounders: Muhammad Faizan, Aamer Yamin

Bowlers: Sohail Khan, Mir Hamza, Usama Mir

CEP vs SIN Probable XIs

Central Punjab: Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Shoaib Malik, Tayyab Tahir, Abdullah Shafique, Qasim Akram, Usama Mir, Ali Asfand, Irfan Khan, Aamer Yamin, Muhammad Faizan

Sindh: Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Anwar Ali, Sharjeel Khan, Omair Yousuf, Saim Ayub, Saud Shakeel (c), Saad Khan, Sohail Khan, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed, Zahid Mahmood

