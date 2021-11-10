CEP vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021 Matc, November 10, 10:30 AM IST

CEP vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021 between Central Punjab and Sindh: Central Punjab will take on Sindh in the upcoming 11th match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021. The two teams will play against each other at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on November 10, Wednesday at 10:30 AM IST. This will be the first time that the two teams will be playing against each other in a four-day match.

Central Punjab and Sindh are sailing in the same boat as they are yet to register their first win in the competition. Punjab kickstarted their campaign with a drew against Southern Punjab and followed it up with another tie with Balochistan. The team is currently third in the standings with 21 points.

Sindh also have two draws under their belt against Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa respectively. Though Sindh is a strong side, they are yet to produce a praise-worthy performance in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021.

Ahead of the match between Central Punjab and Sindh; here is everything you need to know:

CEP vs SIN Telecast

Central Punjab vs Sindh game will not be broadcast in India.

CEP vs SIN Live Streaming

Central Punjab vs Sindh game will be live-streamed on PCB YouTube Channel.

CEP vs SIN Match Details

Central Punjab vs Sindh match is scheduled to be played at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on November 10, Wednesday at 10:30 AM IST.

CEP vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Azhar Ali

Vice-Captain: Fawad Alam

Suggested Playing XI for CEP vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Hasan

Batters: Fawad Alam, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Suleman, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Mohammad Saad

All-rounders: Saad Khan

Bowlers: Mohammad Asghar, Mir Hamza, Zafar Gohar

CEP vs SIN Probable XIs

Central Punjab: Ahmed Shehzad, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (c), Mohammad Saad, Saad Nasim, Ahmed Bashir, Mohammad Ali, Bilal Asif, Zafar Gohar, Junaid Ali (wk), Bilawal Iqbal

Sindh: Sohail Khan, Mohammad Asghar, Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Saad Khan, Tabish Khan, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Hasan (wk), Mir Hamza, Fawad Alam (c), Mohammad Suleman

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here