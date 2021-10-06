CEP vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s National T20 Cup 2021 Match 19 Between Central Punjab vs Sindh, October 6, 03:30 PM IST

CEP vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s National T20 Cup 2021 between Central Punjab and Sindh: Table toppers Sindh will square off with third placed Central Punjab in the 19th league game of the Pakistan National T20 Cup 2021, on Wednesday, October 6 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. The match is scheduled to begin at 03:30 PM IST.

The two teams have won four of their six games and have eight points to their name. However, Sindh head into this game after losing their last match against the same opponents on Saturday. The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side fell short by 12 runs in that rain-curtailed encounter.

On the other hand, Babar Azam-led Central Punjab have won three of their last four games and will be high in confidence. They were brilliant in their previous match as they restricted Southern Punjab to 119 and chased down the modest total with 16 balls to spare.

Sindh will not only try to consolidate their top slot but also will look to seek revenge for their loss on Wednesday. While a raring Central Punjab will look to leapfrog and topple them to occupy the summit spot with a win here.

Ahead of the match between Central Punjab and Sindh; here is everything you need to know:

CEP vs SIN Telecast

The Central Punjab vs Sindh match will not be broadcasted in India.

CEP vs SIN Live Streaming

The match can be live streamed on Fancode app and website.

CEP vs SIN Match Details

The 19th league match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, October 6, at 03:30 PM IST.

CEP vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Babar Azam

Vice-Captain: Shahnawaz Dahani

Suggested Playing XI for CEP vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Kamran Akmal

Batters: Babar Azam, Ahmed Shehzad, Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan

All-rounders: Faheem Ashraf

Bowlers: Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Rumman Raees, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Hasnain

CEP vs SIN Probable XIs:

Central Punjab: Babar Azam (C), Ahmed Shehzad, Kamran Akmal (WK), Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz, Qasim Akram, Usman Qadir, Sameen Gul

Sindh: Sharjeel Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C, WK), Mohammad Taha, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Abrar Ahmed, Rumman Raees

