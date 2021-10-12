CEP vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s National T20 Cup 2021 match, October 12, 8:00 pm IST

CEP vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s National T20 Cup 2021 between Central Punjab and Sindh: The second semi-final of the National T20 Cup 2021 is expected to produce an exciting game of cricket as Central Punjab will go up against Sindh. The two teams will play against each other at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 12, Tuesday at 8:00 pm IST.

Central Punjab and Sindh finished with the same number of wins and losses during the league stage. Both the teams won their six games while losing four fixtures.

Punjab finished at second place while Sindh were placed a rung below due to a low net run rate. This will be the third time that the two teams will play against each other. The previous two games saw Central Punjab securing a win by 12 runs and eight wickets respectively.

Ahead of the match between Central Punjab and Sindh; here is everything you need to know:

CEP vs SIN Telecast

Central Punjab vs Sindh game will not be broadcasted in India.

CEP vs SIN Live Streaming

Central Punjab vs Sindh game will be live-streamed on PCB Youtube Channel.

CEP vs SIN Match Details

Central Punjab vs Sindh semi-final match is scheduled to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 12, Tuesday at 8:00 pm IST.

CEP vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hussain Talat

Vice-Captain: Khurram Manzoor

Suggested Playing XI for CEP vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Muhammad Akhlaq

Batters: Ahmed Shehzad, Shan Masood, Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan

All-rounders: Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Danish Aziz

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Sameen Gul, Mohammad Hasnain

CEP vs SIN Probable XIs:

Central Punjab: Hussain Talat, Qasim Akram, Babar Azam (c), Ahmed Shehzad, Muhammad Akhlaq( wk), Shoaib Malik, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Sameen Gul, Usman Qadir

Sindh: Khurram Manzoor, Danish Aziz, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c)(wk), Mohammad Taha, Anwar Ali, Shan Masood, Sharjeel Khan, Rumman Raees, Shahnawaz Dhani, Mohammad Hasnain, Abrar Ahmed

