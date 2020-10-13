CEP vs SOP Dream11 Predictions, National T20 Cup 2020, Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

CEP vs SOP Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CEP vs SOP Dream11 Best Picks / CEP vs SOP Dream11 Captain / CEP vs SOP Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Southern Punjab, the worst performer of the National T20 Cup 2020 series, will face Central Punjab in the 24th match on Tuesday at 08:00 pm IST.

The match will be played at the Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi. CEP improved their points tally after beating Balochistan on Monday and they now stand at the fourth position in the group.

In their last meeting, CEP registered a convincing victory over SOP by 7 wickets, chasing a huge target of 201 runs in just 18.5 overs. They will try to repeat the feat here again. SOP needs to dig deep if they are to have any chance at victory.

October 13 – 08:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi

CEP vs SOP National T20 Cup 2020, Central Punjab playing 11 against Southern Punjab: Kamran Akmal (WK), Babar Azam, Rizwan Hussain, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Saad Nasim, Bilal Asif, Usman Qadir, Sohaibullah, Ehsan Adil, Waqas Maqsood

CEP vs SOP National T20 Cup 2020, Southern Punjab playing 11 against Central Punjab: Shan Masood, Zain Abbas, Zeeshan Ashraf (WK), Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Hussain Talat, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Ilyas, Ali Shafiq, Mohammad Abbas