CEP vs SOP Dream11 Predictions, National T20 Cup, Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

CEP vs SOP Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CEP vs SOP Dream11 Best Picks / CEP vs SOP Dream11 Captain / CEP vs SOP Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

The National T20 Cup will commence from Wednesday, September 30. In the second match of the National T20 Cup today, Central Punjab will welcome Southern Punjab at 8 PM at Multan Cricket Club Ground.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

A total of six teams including Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh and Southern Punjab will be part of the National T20 Cup. There will be 33 matches in the league.

The first half of the tournament will be played from September 30 to October 6 in Multan while the second half will commence from October 9 to October 18 in Rawalpindi.

The CEP vs SOP match will be played in an empty stadium. This is a part of the coronavirus guidelines that need to be followed while conducting any sports event.

CEP vs SOP National T20 Cup,, Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)

ALSO READ: TUH vs TCP Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Frankfurt, Turk FC Hattersheim am Main vs TSV Cricket Pfungstadt

National T20 Cup, Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab: Match Details

September 30 - 8:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Frankfurt Oval

National T20 Cup, CEP vs SOP Dream11 team for Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab

National T20 Cup CEP vs SOP Dream11 prediction for Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab captain: Kamran Akmal

National T20 Cup CEP vs SOP Dream11 prediction for Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab vice-captain: Shan Masood

National T20 Cup CEP vs SOP Dream11 prediction for Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab wicket keeper: Kamran Akmal

National T20 Cup CEP vs SOP Dream11 prediction for Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab batsmen: Abid Ali, Shan Masood, Mohammed Ilyas

National T20 Cup CEP vs SOP Dream11 prediction for Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab all-rounders: Hussain Talat, Aamer Yamin, Bilawal Bhatti

National T20 Cup CEP vs SOP Dream11 prediction for Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab bowlers: Mohammed Abbas, Naseem Shah, Rahat Ali, Usman Qadir

ALSO READ: DCC vs TUH Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Frankfurt, Darmstadt CC e.V vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

CEP vs SOP National T20 Cup Central Punjab playing 11 against Southern Punjab: Kamran Akmal, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafiq, Saad Nasim, Irfan Khan, Bilal Asif, Qasim Akram, Naseem-Shah, Usman Qadir, Zafar Gohar, Ehsan Adil.

CEP vs SOP National T20 Cup, Southern Punjab playing 11 against Central Punjab: Zeeshan Ashraf, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ilyas, Hussain Talat, Aamer Yamun, Rahat Ali, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Abbas, Umer Khan, Bilawal Bhatti.