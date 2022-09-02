CEP vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction: Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

CEP VS SOP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Friday’s CEP VS SOP National T20 Cup 2022 match 8 between Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab: Central Punjab will be back in action as they square up against Southern Punjab in the eighth match of the National T20 Cup 2022. The match is slated for Friday, September 2, at the Pindi Club Ground.

Both sides will be facing each other for the first time in the tournament. As things stand, Central Punjab is ranked fifth on the National T20 Cup points table while Southern Punjab are placed at the fourth spot.

Faheem Ashraf will continue to lead Central Punjab in the tournament. However, his side was beaten in their first two encounters and did not showcase anything worth praising. They will be eager to change their fortunes around when they take on Southern Punjab on Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Southern Punjab has also had a modest start to the tournament. With a solitary win and a huge defeat in the two matches played so far in this season, Southern Punjab will be eyeing to string a few victories when they take the field in Rawalpindi.

Ahead of the match between Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab; here is everything you need to know:

CEP VS SOP Telecast

The match between Central Punjab and Southern Punjab will not be broadcast in India.

CEP VS SOP Live Streaming

The match between Central Punjab and Southern Punjab will be streamed live on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s YouTube channel.

CEP VS SOP Match Details

The CEP vs SOP match will be played at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on Friday, September 2, at 2:30 pm IST.

CEP VS SOP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ahmed Shehzad

Vice-Captain: Agha Salman

Suggested Playing XI for CEP VS SOP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Junaid Ali, Zeeshan Ashraf

Batsmen: Ahmed Shehzad, Zain Abbas, Sharoon Siraj, Tayyab Tahir

All-rounders: Agha Salman, Irfan Khan

Bowlers: Ahmed Daniyal, Wahab Riaz, Faisal Akram

Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab Possible Starting XI:

Central Punjab predicted starting lineup: Junaid Ali (wk), Ahmed Shehzad, Abdullah Shafique, Tayyab Tahir, Qasim Akram, Irfan Khan, Faheem Ashraf (c), Usama Mir, Ali Asfand, Ahmed Daniyal, Wahab Riaz

Southern Punjab predicted starting line-up: Agha Salman (c), Zain Abbas, Sohaib Maqsood, Zeeshan Ashraf (wk), Sharoon Siraj, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Moinuddin, Sameen Gul, Majid Ali, Faisal Akram, Mohammad Ilyas

