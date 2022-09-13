CEP vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for National T20 Cup 2022 match, September 13, 03:30 PM IST

CEP vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s National T20 Cup 2022 match between Central Punjab and Southern Punjab: The 23rd match of the National T20 Cup 2022 will be played between Central Punjab and Southern Punjab. Multan Cricket Club Ground will host the game on September 13, Tuesday. Central Punjab and Southern Punjab need to do well to confirm their place in the top four.

Central Punjab have two wins to their name from seven league games. With four points, they are at the bottom of the points table. Punjab showed some form in their last match by defeating Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 25 runs. Tayyab Tahir steered the team to victory by scoring 75 off 48.

With three wins and four losses, Southern Punjab are third in the standings. The team made a comeback to the winning ways in their most recent game by defeating Balochistan by 20 runs.

Ahead of the match between Central Punjab and Southern Punjab; here is everything you need to know:

CEP vs SOP Telecast

Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab game will not be telecast in India

CEP vs SOP Live Streaming

The National T20 Cup 2022 will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

CEP vs SOP Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Multan Cricket Club Ground at 03:30 PM IST on September 13, Tuesday.

CEP vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Ahmed Shehzad

Vice-Captain – Sharoon Siraj

Suggested Playing XI for CEP vs SOP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Junaid Ali, Zeeshan Ashraf

Batters: Sharoon Siraj, Zain Abbas, Ahmed Shehzad, Sohaib Maqsood, Tayyab Tahir

All-rounders: Qasim Akram

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Sameen Gul, Ahmed Daniyal

CEP vs SOP Probable XIs:

Central Punjab: Faheem Ashraf, Junaid Ali(wk), Ahmed Shehzad, Abdullah Shafique, Tayyab Tahir, Qasim Akram, Irfan Khan, Usama Mir, Ali Asfand, Ahmed Daniyal, Wahab Riaz

Southern Punjab: Zain Abbas, Sohaib Maqsood, Zeeshan Ashraf(wk), Agha Salman, Sharoon Siraj, Moinuddin, Sameen Gul, Majid Ali, Faisal Akram, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Imran Randhawa

