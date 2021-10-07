CEP vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s National T20 Cup 2021 Match between Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab, October 7, 03:30 pm IST

CEP vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s National T20 Cup 2021 between Central Punjab and Southern Punjab: Central Punjab will lock horns with Southern Punjab in the 21st match of the National T20 Cup on Thursday, October 7, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The match between Central Punjab and Southern Punjab is scheduled to start at 03:30 pm (IST).

Central Punjab are having a good run in the ongoing season of the National T20 Cup. They are currently occupying the top spot in the table with five victories under their belt from seven games. However, they were withstood by Sindh in their previous game.

On the other hand, Southern Punjab are placed at the bottom with just one win in their kitty. They are coming into this game after defeating Northern by four wickets.

The last time, these two teams faced each other, Central Punjab defeated Southern Punjab by seven wickets.

Date, time, venue, live stream and telecast details; here is everything you want to know about today’s match between Central Punjab and Southern Punjab:

CEP vs SOP Telecast

The National T20 Cup match between Central Punjab and Southern Punjab is not be broadcasted in India.

CEP vs SOP Live Streaming

The National T20 Cup match between Central Punjab and Southern Punjab can be live-streamed on FanCode app and website.

CEP vs SOP Match Details

The match between Central Punjab and Southern Punjab will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday, October 7, at 03:30 pm IST.

CEP vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Babar Azam

Vice-Captain: Sohaib Maqsood

Suggested Playing XI for CEP vs SOP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: M Akhlaq

Batters: A Shehzad, B Azam, S Maqsood, S Malik, K Shah

All-Rounders: A Yamin, H Talat

Bowlers: W Riaz, H Khan, H Ali

CEP vs SOP Probable XIs:

Central Punjab Predicted Playing XI: Muhammad Akhlaq, Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Babar Azam, Ahmed Shehzad, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Qasim Akram, Usman Qadir, Ehsan Adil, Sameen Gul.

Southern Punjab Predicted Playing XI: Agha Salman, Khushdil Shah, Azam Khan, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Imran, Hassan Khan, Dilbar Hussain, Umer Khan, Naseem Shah, Zeeshan Ashraf, Sohaib Maqsood

