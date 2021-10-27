"Certainly Not the South Africa of Nelson Mandela": Salman Butt Slams Quinton de Kock's Actions

South Africa wicketkeeper batter Quinton de Kock has been facing scrutiny after he refused to take the knee in support of ‘Black Lives Matter’ during the T20 World Cup match against West Indies. De Kock pulled out of the crucial clash citing some personal reason. However, later Cricket South Africa released a statement on the matter where they revealed that the former Proteas captain had refused the management’s decision to bend the knee.

After the incident, De Kock is under a lot of scanner as recently, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt also slammed the wicketkeeper-batter for his actions and said his action will not unite the people but only divide them.

“What he did was really strange. Everyone is taking part in the Black Lives Matter (BLM) moment, which basically says that all humans are equal and no one should consider themselves superior on the basis of race or color," Butt said in a video uploaded on his Youtube channel.

“It was decided for everyone (by Cricket South Africa) that players should take a knee. His decision will not unite people but will only create a further divide. I really don’t know why he did this,” he added.

Butt further said that the message of taking the knee is that everyone is equal and De Kock’s actions have spoiled it.

“He (De Kock) lives in a country where people from both races are in abundance. This is certainly not the South Africa of Nelson Mandela. When things in South Africa improved and they merged themselves back with the rest of the world, he united people," Butt further said.

“Things have been spoiled. Everyone is doing it and the message is simple that everyone is equal,” he signed off.

Meanwhile, CSA confirmed through a spokesperson on Wednesday that De Kock, regarded as one of the leading batsmen in the world, was finalising a statement that will be released “as soon as possible", but added he remains “very much part of the team".

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here