'Certainly Working Hard': SRH Captain Kane Williamson on His Form With The Bat

With Sunrisers Hyderabad succumbing to their third defeat in a row in the ongoing IPL 2022, the form of their captain Kane Williamson has come under close scrutiny. While the team was on a good run, Williamson’s struggle with the bat didn’t make much of a noise but with the season now moving towards its business end with the race for the playoffs intensifying, questions surrounding his inability to score at a quick-rate will certainly dominate.

In 10 innings so far, SRH opener Williamson has scored 199 runs at 22.11 including one half-century and an underwhelming strike-rate of 96.13. On Thursday, chasing a mammoth 208 against Delhi Capitals, he could manage just four off 11.

“You always want more runs," Williamson said while responding to a query on his form during a post-match interaction with the broadcasters. “I’m certainly working hard and trying to play a role for the team, staying patient and committed to my own game. It’s one of those things. Every team is strong. It’s just committing to what’s important and trying to make contributions to the team moving forward."

SRH finished at 185/8 and they came this close to the target thanks to a whirlwind fifty from Nicholas Pooran who made 62 off 34.

Williamson said losing wickets early left the batters at the latter stage of the innings too much to do. “I think they had a fantastic total at the halfway stage. Having said that, as a batting unit you want belief and there was a lot of belief. It’s a pretty small ground and there was a little bit of dew. If we kept wickets in hand, then who knows. For us, it’s just going back to the drawing board and keeping things really simple. We were put under pressure a lot in that first half and allowed them to get an above par total," Williamson said.

