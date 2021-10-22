CES vs AMD Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match, October 22, 09:30 pm IST

CES vs AMD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Cyprus Eagles and Amdocs CC: In the upcoming matches of the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021, Cyprus Eagles will have a face-off against Amdocs CC. The two back-to-back matches between Cyprus Eagles and Amdocs CC will be conducted at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol at 09:30 pm IST and 12:00 am, respectively on October 22, Friday.

Cyprus Eagles desperately need a victory in the T10 Championship to find their lost form. The team is currently fifth in the standings with seven losses and five victories to their credit. The Eagles will be extremely low on confidence as they are coming after losing their last four matches. The team will be hoping to return back to the winning ways on Friday.

Amdocs CC are also undergoing a tough phase in the T10 competition. The team is struggling to prove their abilities as they have so far managed to win just two out of their 12 league matches. Amdocs are reeling at the bottom in the standings and they need to win all their upcoming league matches to make it to the next stage of the competition.

Ahead of the match between Cyprus Eagles and Amdocs CC; here is everything you need to know:

CES vs AMD Telecast

The Cyprus Eagles vs Amdocs CC game will not be telecasted in India

CES vs AMD Live Streaming

The match between Cyprus Eagles and Amdocs CC will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CES vs AMD Match Details

Cyprus Eagles will face Amdocs CC at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 09:30 pm IST on October 22, Friday.

CES vs AMD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Rajasekhar Poluri

Vice-Captain- Manikanta Ranimekala

Suggested Playing XI for CES vs AMD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Chaitas Shah

Batters: Umar Shah, Manikanta Ranimekala, Vinod Sawant

All-rounders: Srinivas Angarekkala, Rajasekhar Poluri, Vimal Khanduri, Hitesh Thandani

Bowlers: Avinash Rane, Sekhar Muttamsett, Tirupathi Sandireddy

CES vs AMD Probable XIs:

Cyprus Eagles: Ranjith Nerella, Suresh Kumar, Jawad Shah, Srinivas Angarekkala, Rajasekhar Poluri, Manikanta Ranimekala (c), Naseer Ahmed (wk), Sekhar Muttamsetti, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Amit Patel, Umar Shah

Amdocs CC: Preetaj Deol (wk), Gaurav Gupta, Vimal Khanduri, Srikanth Komiripalpelu, Saurabh Panghal, Hitesh Thandani, Avinash Rane, Pankaj Parvesh, Gaurav Sagwan, Vinod Sawant, Chaitas Shah (c)

