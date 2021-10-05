CES vs AMD Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match 35 between Cyprus Eagles vs Amdocs CC, October 5, 09:30 pm IST

CES vs AMD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Cyprus Eagles and Amdocs CC: Two struggling sides – the Cyprus Eagles and the Amdocs CC will look to reverse their fortunes when they clash in match 35 of the ongoing European Cricket Cyprus T10 2021 tournament on Tuesday, October 5.

The game will be played at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground, in Limassol and is slated to start at 09:30 PM IST.

The Eagles slipped to the fifth spot on the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 points table, after managing to win just two games from six played so far. Whereas, opponents Amadocs CC have played eight matches in the tournament and have a solitary win to their name.

Both sides will lock horns in a reverse fixture at the same venue, which will commence at 12:00 AM IST, on Wednesday, October 5.

Ahead of the match between Cyprus Eagles and Amdocs CC; here is everything you need to know:

CES vs AMD Telecast

The Cyprus Eagles vs Amdocs CC game will not be telecasted in India

CES vs AMD Live Streaming

The match between Cyprus Eagles and Amdocs CC will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CES vs AMD Match Details

The 35th match of the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 between both sides will be played at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 09:30 pm IST on Tuesday, October 5. The two teams will lock horns in a reverse fixture which will be played at the same venue on Wednesday, October 6, at 12:00 AM IST.

CES vs AMD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jawad Shah

Vice-Captain: Vimal Khanduri

Suggested Playing XI for CES vs AMD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Preetaj Deol

Batters: Umar Shah, Girdhar Singh, Manikanta Ranimekala, Akash-Verma

All-rounders: Jawad Shah, Vimal Khanduri, Rajasekhar Poluri

Bowlers: Pankaj Parvesh, Bilal Muhammad, Murali Alanki

CES vs AMD Probable XIs:

Cyprus Eagles: Naseer Ahmed (WK), Murali Alanki (C), Jawad Shah, Bilal Muhammad, Charan Nalluri, Rajasekhar Poluri, Manikanta Ranimekala, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Umar Shah, Srinivas Angarekkala

Amdocs CC: Preetaj Deol (WK), Vimal Khanduri, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Saurabh Panghal, Pankaj Parvesh, Prince Rai, Vinod Sawant, Chaitas Shah (C), Giridhar Singh, Hitesh Thadani, Akash Verma

