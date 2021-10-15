CES vs BCP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cyprus Encore, 2021 match between Cyprus Eagles CTL and Black Caps: Cyprus Eagles CTL will face Black Caps in the 11th match of the European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Cyprus Encore on Friday, October 15. The encounter between Cyprus Eagles CTL and Black Caps is scheduled to take place at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol. The match between CES and BCP is scheduled to start at 9:30 pm (IST). Moments after the conclusion of this fixture, Cyprus Eagles CTL and Black Caps will lock horns with each other in the reverse fixture. The second encounter between the two will be played on Saturday, October 16, at 12:00 am (IST).

Cyprus Eagles CTL and Black Caps are having a poor run in the ECS T10 Cyprus as both of them are currently occupying the second halves of the points table.

Ahead of today’s ECS T10 Cyprus Encore match between Cyprus Eagles CTL and Black Caps; here is everything you need to know:

CES vs BCP Telecast

The ECS T10 Cyprus Encore, 2021 match between Cyprus Eagles CTL and Black Caps will not be televised in India

CES vs BCP Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Cyprus Encore, 2021 match between Cyprus Eagles CTL and Black Caps will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CES vs BCP Match Details

The ECS T10 Cyprus Encore, 2021 match between Cyprus Eagles CTL and Black Caps will be played at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 9:30 pm IST on Friday, October 15.

CES vs BCP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Waqas Akhtar

Vice-Captain- Ashish Bam

Suggested Playing XI for CES vs BCP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ashish Bam

Batsmen: Rajasekhar Poluri, Umar Shah, Atta Ullah

All-rounders: Jawad Ali Shah, Waqas Akhtar, Srinivas Angarekkala, Michalis Kyriacou

Bowlers: Qasim Anwar, Umar Farooq, Charan Nalluri

CES vs BCP Probable XIs:

Cyprus Eagles Predicted Playing XI: Umar Shah, Rajasekhar Poluri, Manikanta Ranimekala, Michalis Kyriacou, Charan Nalluri, Ranjith Nerella, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Jawad Shah, Srinivas Angarekkala, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Murali Alanki

Black Caps Predicted Playing XI: Pawandeep, Rajwinder Brar, Madhukar Madasu, Qasim Anwar, Resham Singh, Umar Farooq, Ram Haritwal, Ashish Bam, Waqas Akhtar, Atta Ullah, Jeevan Kumar

