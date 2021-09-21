CES vs BCP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match, September 21, 09:30 pm IST

CES vs BCP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Cyprus Eagles and Black Caps: In the 11th and 12th matches of the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021, Cyprus Eagles will go head-to-head against the Black Caps. Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol will host the encounter between the two sides at 09:30 pm IST and 12:00 am IST respectively.

Cyprus Eagles started the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 on a winning note as they defeated Sri Lankan Lions in their first two games by 46 and 14 runs respectively. However, after a stunning start, the team lost its plot. Eagles were outclassed by Nicosia Tigers in their next two matches. With two victories and as many losses under their belt, Cyprus Eagles are second in the points table.

Black Caps, on the other hand, lost their first match to Nicosia Tigers by five wickets. However, the team bounced back strongly in their second game as they defeated the same opposition by eight wickets. Black Caps will look forward to continuing their winning streak in the T10 Championship.

Ahead of the match between Cyprus Eagles and Black Caps; here is everything you need to know:

CES vs BCP Telecast

The Cyprus Eagles vs Black Caps game will not be telecasted in India

CES vs BCP Live Streaming

The match between Cyprus Eagles and Black Caps will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CES vs BCP Match Details

The 11th match of the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 will see Cyprus Eagles playing against Black Caps at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol at 09:30 pm IST on September 21, Tuesday. The reverse fixture between the two sides will be played at the same venue on September 22 at 12 AM IST.

CES vs BCP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Waqas Akhtar

Vice-Captain- Ashish Bam

Suggested Playing XI for CES vs BCP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ashish Bam

Batters: Rajasekhar Poluri, Umar Shah, Atta Ullah

All-rounders: Jawad Ali Shah, Waqas Akhtar, Srinivas Angarekkala, Michalis Kyriacou

Bowlers: Qasim Anwar, Umar Farooq, Charan Nalluri

CES vs BCP Probable XIs:

Cyprus Eagles: Umar Shah, Rajasekhar Poluri, Manikanta Ranimekala, Michalis Kyriacou, Charan Nalluri, Ranjith Nerella (wk), Tirupathi Sandireddy, Jawad Shah, Srinivas Angarekkala, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Murali Alanki (c)

Black Caps: Pawandeep, Rajwinder Brar (c), Madhukar Madasu, Qasim Anwar, Resham Singh, Umar Farooq, Ram Haritwal, Ashish Bam (wk), Waqas Akhtar, Atta Ullah, Jeevan Kumar

