CES vs LIG Dream11 Predictions, English Women’s 50 Over 2020, Central Sparks vs Lightning: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

CES vs LIG Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CES vs LIG Dream11 Best Picks / CES vs LIG Dream11 Captain / CES vs LIG Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

In the English Women’s 50 Overs 2020, Central Sparks is set to clash with Lightning in the Northern Group, in a match that looks largely one-sided. LIG has a very poor show, losing all three matches it played so far, while CES has won two out of three and is only behind the Northern Diamonds in the group, having lost their encounter against them.

LIG desperately needs a win here, if it has to have any chance of going deep in the tournament. The match will be played at 03:00 PM IST at the County Ground, New Road, Worcester.

CES vs LIG English Women’s 50 Overs 2020, Central Sparks vs Lightning Live Streaming

All matches of English Women’s 50 Overs 2020 can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.

CES vs LIG English Women’s 50 Overs 2020, Central Sparks vs Lightning: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

CES vs LIG English Women’s 50 Overs 2020, Central Sparks vs Lightning: Match Details

September 11 - 3:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the County Ground, New Road, Worcester

English Women’s 50 Overs 2020 CES vs LIG Dream11 team for Central Sparks vs Lightning

English Women’s 50 Overs 2020 CES vs LIG Dream11 team for Central Sparks vs Lightning captain: Evelyn Jones

English Women’s 50 Overs 2020 CES vs LIG Dream11 team for Central Sparks vs Lightning vice-captain: Bethan Ellis

English Women’s 50 Overs 2020 CES vs LIG Dream11 team for Central Sparks vs Lightning wicketkeeper: Gwenan Davies

English Women’s 50 Overs 2020 CES vs LIG Dream11 team for Central Sparks vs Lightning batsmen: Emily Arlott, Thea Brookes

English Women’s 50 Overs 2020 CES vs LIG Dream11 team for Central Sparks vs Lightning all-rounders: Clare Boycott, Milly Home, Kathryn Bryce, Shachi Pai

English Women’s 50 Overs 2020 CES vs LIG Dream11 team for Central Sparks vs Lightning bowlers: Elizabeth Russell, Anisha Patel, Alicia Presland, Grace Ballinger

CES vs LIG English Women’s 50 Overs 2020, Central Sparks playing 11 against Lightning: Emily Arlott, Thea Brookes, Evelyn Jones, Clare Boycott, Milly Home, Gwenan Davies (WK), Poppy Davies, Chloe Hill, Marie Kelly, Elizabeth Russell, Anisha Patel

CES vs LIG English Women’s 50 Overs 2020, Lightning playing 11 against Central Sparks: Lucy Higham, Abbey Freeborn, Teresa Graves, Bethan Ellis, Kathryn Bryce, Sarah Bryce (WK), Nancy Harman, Shachi Pai, Leah Kellogg, Alicia Presland, Grace Ballinger