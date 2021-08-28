CES vs LIG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021, August 28, 7:00 pm IST Saturday

CES vs LIG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021 between Central Sparks and Lightning: Central Sparks will go one-on-one against Lightning in the upcoming 17th match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Charlotte Edwards Cup (English Women’s Regional T20 competition). The is scheduled to be played at the New Road in Worcesteron August 28, Saturday at 07:00 pm IST.

Both Central Sparks and Lightning are experiencing contrasting rides in the Charlotte Edwards Cup. Central Sparks are currently third in the Group A points table with eight points under their belt. The team has secured victory in two league matches while losing as many games. Sparks are coming into the game on Saturday after defeating Southern Vipers by six wickets in their last match.

Lightning, on the other hand, will be hoping for redemption in the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021. The team is yet to secure a victory as they have lost all their league games so far. Lightning are reeling at the rock-bottom in the Group A points table.

Ahead of the match between Central Sparks and Lightning; here is everything you need to know:

CES vs LIG Telecast

The Central Sparks vs Lightning match will not be broadcast in India.

CES vs LIG Live Streaming

The match between SV and CES is available to be streamed live on Central Sparks and Lightning’s YouTube channel.

CES vs LIG Match Details

The upcoming match of the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021 will be played between Central Sparks and Lightning on August 28, Saturday at 07:00 pm IST at the New Road in Worcester.

CES vs LIG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Sonia Odedra

Vice-captain - Evelyn Jones

Suggested Playing XI for CES vs LIG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Abigail Freeborn

Batsmen: Marie Kelly, Evelyn Jones, Bethany Harmer

Allrounders: Sonia Odedra, Teresa Graves, Emily Arlott

Bowlers: Kirstie Gordon, Sophie Munro, Issy Wong, Georgia Davies

CES vs LIG Probable XIs

Central Sparks: Issy Wong, Liz Russell, Gwenan Davies, Thea Brookes, Chloe Hill(wk), Clare Boycott, Ria Fackrell, Hannah Baker, Evelyn Jones, Marie Kelly, Milly Home

Lightning: Abbey Freeborn(wk), Lucy Higham, Teresa Graves, Shachi Pai, Kirstie Gordon, Grace Ballinger, Yvonne Graves, Sonia Odedra, Bethany Harmer, Sophie Munro, Nancy Harman

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here