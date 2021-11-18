CES vs LIZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match, November 19, 12:00 PM IST

CES vs LIZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Cyprus Eagles and Limassol Zalmi:The 39th and 40th matches of the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 will see Cyprus Eagles battling it out against Limassol Zalmi. The two teams are scheduled to play against each other at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 12:00 PM IST and 02:00 PM IST, respectively on November 19, Friday.

Both Cyprus Eagles and Limassol Zalmi will be aiming for victory on Friday to end their rough patch and gain some momentum in the tournament. Both the teams have featured in a total of ten matches each, winning four and losing six. The two teams have the same number of points i.e eight under their belt.

Eagles are sitting at the sixth place while Zalmi finds themselves at the fifth position due to a better net run rate.

Ahead of the match between Cyprus Eagles and Limassol Zalmi; here is everything you need to know:

CES vs LIZ Telecast

The Cyprus Eagles vs Limassol Zalmi game will not be telecasted in India.

CES vs LIZ Live Streaming

The Cyprus Eagles vs Limassol Zalmi fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CES vs LIZ Match Details

Cyprus Eagles will face Limassol Zalmi at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 12:00 PM IST on November 19, Friday. The reverse fixture between the two sides will be played at the same venue at 02:00 PM IST.

CES vs LIZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Jawad Ali-Shah

Vice-Captain- Manikanta Ranimekala

Suggested Playing XI for CES vs LIZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Umar Shah, Naseer Ahmed

Batters: Jawad Ali-Shah, Muhammad Farooq, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Manikanta Ranimekala

All-rounders: Arshad Khan, Rajasekhar Poluri

Bowlers: Muhammad Fazil, Muhammad Khan, Sekhar Muttamsetti

CES vs LIZ Probable XIs:

Cyprus Eagles: Manikanta Ranimekala (c), Srinivas Angarekkala, Rajasekhar Poluri, Naseer Ahmed (wk), Naresh Kumar, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Amit Patel, Ashu, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Suresh Kumar, Muddula Srikanth

Limassol Zalmi: Umar Shah (wk), Jawad Ali-Shah, Arshad Khan, Muhammad Fazil, Ahsan Ullah, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Khan, Murtaza Khan (c), Syed Zia, Hassan Shah, Kazim Abbas

