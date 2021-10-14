CES vs NCT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match, October 14, 09:30 pm IST

CES vs NCT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Cyprus Eagles and Nicosia Tigers: In the upcoming matches of the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021, Cyprus Eagles will have a face-off against Nicosia Tigers. The two back-to-back between Cyprus Eagles and Nicosia Tigers will be conducted at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol at 09:30 pm IST and 12:00 am IST, respectively, on October 14 and 15.

Cyprus Eagles are in desperate need of a victory in the T10 competition. They have won just five out of 12 league games so far. With ten points under their belt, the Eagles are fifth in the standings. The team needs to return back to the winning ways at the earliest to stay relevant in the competition as the T10 league is heading towards its business days.

On the contrary, Nicosia Tigers have performed well in the league. They are third in the points table with eight victories and five losses. Tigers won their last match against Nicosia Fighters by seven runs and they will be hoping to continue the winning momentum on Thursday too.

Ahead of the match between Cyprus Eagles and Nicosia Tigers; here is everything you need to know:

CES vs NCT Telecast

The Cyprus Eagles vs Nicosia Tigers game will not be telecasted in India

CES vs NCT Live Streaming

The match between Cyprus Eagles and Nicosia Tigers will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CES vs NCT Match Details

Cyprus Eagles will face Nicosia Tigers at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 09:30 pm IST on October 14, Thursday.

CES vs NCT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Anowar Hossain

Vice-Captain: Naser Ahmed

Suggested Playing XI for CES vs NCT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Shahid Alam, Naser Ahmed

Batters: Roman Mazumder, Shakhawat Hossain, Rajasekhar Poluri

All-rounders: Anowar Hossain, Iftekar Jaman, Jawad Shah

Bowlers: Chandan Nalluri, Bilal Hussain, Tomal Aminul

CES vs NCT Probable XIs:

Cyprus Eagles: Sekhar Muttamsetti, Naser Ahmed (wk), Jawad Shah, Umar Shah, Rajasekhar Poluri, Manikanta Ranimekala (c), Srinivas Angarekkala, Ranjith Nerella, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Suresh Kumar, Chandan Nalluri

Nicosia Tigers: Shahid Alam(wk), Kazi Saiful, Tomal Aminul, Jahid Hassan, Anowar Hossain, Sakhawat Hossain, Bilal Hussain, Iftekar Jaman, Faysal Mia(c), Roman Mazumder, Rashidul Hasan

