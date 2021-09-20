CES vs NCT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match, September 20, 9:30 pm IST

CES vs NCT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Cyprus Eagles and Nicosia Tigers: In the ninth and tenth matches of the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021, Cyprus Eagles will go head-to-head against Nicosia Tigers. Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol will host the encounter between Cyprus Eagles and Nicosia Tigers at 9:30 pm IST and 12:00 am IST respectively.

Cyprus Eagles got off to a dream start in the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021. The team defeated Sri Lankan Lions in their first two matches by 46 and 14 runs respectively. On both occasions, it was Eagles’ batting unit that stepped up to take the team home. Eagles are currently atop the standings with an impressive run rate and four points.

Nicosia Tigers have two points to their credit and are sitting in fifth place in the points table. The team won their first league match against the Black Caps by five wickets. However, they failed to carry forward the momentum and lost the very next match to the same opposition by eight wickets.

Ahead of the match between Cyprus Eagles and Nicosia Tigers; here is everything you need to know:

CES vs NCT Telecast

The Cyprus Eagles vs Nicosia Tigers game will not be telecasted in India

CES vs NCT Live Streaming

The match between Cyprus Eagles and Nicosia Tigers will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CES vs NCT Match Details

The 9th match of the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 will see Cyprus Eagles playing against Nicosia Tigers at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol at 9:30 pm IST on September 20, Monday. The reverse fixture between the two sides will be played at the same venue on September 21 at 12 am IST.

CES vs NCT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rajasekhar Poluri

Vice-Captain: Abid Ali

Suggested Playing XI for CES vs NCT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Abid Ali, Naseer Ahmed

Batsmen: Rajasekhar Poluri, Umar Shah, Manikanta Ranimekala

All-rounders: Jawad Shah, Anowar Hossain, Rashidul Hasan

Bowlers: Anowar Hossain, Bilal Hossain, Charan Nalluri

CES vs NCT Probable XIs:

Cyprus Eagles: Sekhar Muttamsetti, Michalis Kyriacou, Murali Alanki (captain), Umar Shah, Jawad Shah, Manikanta Ranimekala, Naseer Ahmed (wicket-keeper), Bilal Muhammad, Charan Nalluri, Srinivas Angarekkala, Rajasekhar Poluri

Nicosia Tigers: Faysal Mia (captain), Tomal Aminul, Roman Mazumdar, Abid Ali (wicket-keeper), Iftekar Jaman, Mehedi Hasan, Anowar Hossain, Bilal Hossain, Mamun Roshid, Sakhawat Hossain, Rashidul Hasan

