CES vs NFCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Cyprus Eagles and Nicosia Fighters: Cyprus Eagles will be taking on Nicosia Fighters in the 81st and 82nd matches of the ongoing ECS T10 Cyprus 2021. The high-octane fixtures will be hosted at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 09:30 pm IST and 12:00 am IST, respectively.

Cyprus Eagles will be looking forward to adding four crucial points on Thursday to aim for a top-four finish. The team is currently fifth in the standings with five victories from 12 league matches. Eagles are coming into the match against Nicosia Fighters after losing their last two matches to Cyprus Moufflons.

Nicosia Fighters, on the other hand, are struggling to leave an impact in the ECS T10 Championship. The team has failed to show consistency as they have secured victory in just three out of 12 league matches. Just like the Eagles, Nicosia Fighters also didn’t have an ideal outing in their last match as they were defeated by the Black Caps by 36 runs.

Ahead of the match between Cyprus Eagles and Nicosia Fighters; here is everything you need to know:

CES vs NFCC Telecast

The Cyprus Eagles vs Nicosia Fighters game will not be telecasted in India.

CES vs NFCC Live Streaming

The match between Cyprus Eagles and Nicosia Fighters will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CES vs NFCC Match Details

The 81st match of the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 will see Cyprus Eagles playing against Nicosia Fighters at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 09:30 pm IST on October 28, Thursday. The reverse fixture between the two sides will be played at 12 AM IST.

CES vs NFCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Kamran Ahmed

Vice-Captain- Umar Shah

Suggested Playing XI for CES vs NFCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Naseer Ahmed, Alvi Chowdhury

Batters: Munnah Rahman, Umar Shah, Kamran Ahmed, Kamrul Mahmud

All-rounders: Rajasekhar Poluri, Abdullah Al Tasmin

Bowlers: Murali Alanki, Saurav Ahmed, Bilal Muhammad

CES vs NFCC Probable XIs:

Cyprus Eagles: Manikanta Ranimekala, Jawad Shah, Bilal Muhammad, Naseer Ahmed (WK), Murali Alanki (C), Sekhar Muttamsetti, Umar Shah, Srinivas Angarekkala, Rajasekhar Poluri, Charan Nalluri, Tirupathi Sandireddy

Nicosia Fighters: Parvez Miah, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Noori Chowdhury, Munnah Rahman, Alvi Chowdhury (C & WK), Kamrul Mahmud, Monirul Islam, Saurav Ahmed, Kamran Ahmed, Saikat Al Amin, Ramjan Hossain

