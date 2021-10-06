CES vs NFCC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Cyprus Eagles CTL vs Nicosia XI Fighters CC, October 6, 09:30 pm IST

CES vs NFCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Cyprus Eagles CTL and Nicosia XI Fighters CC:In the 37th match of the European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Cyprus 2021, Cyprus Eagles CTL will square off against Nicosia XI Fighters CC on Wednesday, October 6. The match between Cyprus Eagles CTL and Nicosia XI Fighters CC will take place at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground and it will kick off at 09:30 pm (IST). Unfortunately, the live coverage of this match is not available on television in India but the fans can keep track of the score sheet of the match at the Fancode app and on their website.

The two teams are again slated to face each other in the reverse fixture on Thursday, October 7, at the same venue. The second encounter between the two teams will kick off at 12:00 am (IST).

Both Cyprus Eagles CTL and Nicosia XI Fighters CC are having a poor run in the ongoing season of the league. While Cyprus Eagles are placed in fifth place, Nicosia XI Fighters CC are occupying the bottom of the table.

Ahead of the match between Cyprus Eagles CTL and Nicosia XI Fighters CC; here is everything you need to know:

CES vs NFCC Telecast

The ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Cyprus Eagles CTL and Nicosia XI Fighters CC will not be televised in India

CES vs NFCC Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Cyprus Eagles CTL and Nicosia XI Fighters CC will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CES vs NFCC Match Details

The ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Cyprus Eagles CTL and Nicosia XI Fighters CC will be played at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 09:30 pm IST on Wednesday, October 6.

CES vs NFCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rajasekhar Poluri

Vice-Captain: Abdullah Al Tasmin

Suggested Playing XI for CES vs NFCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Naseer Ahmed, Alvi Chowdhury

Batters: Kamran Ahmed, Munnah Rahman, Umar Shah, Kamrul Mahmud

All-rounders: Abdullah Al Tasmin, Rajasekhar Poluri

Bowlers: Saurav Ahmed, Murali Alanki, Bilal Muhammad

CES vs NFCC Probable XIs:

Cyprus Eagles Predicted Playing XI: Jawad Shah, Bilal Muhammad, Naseer Ahmed (WK), Murali Alanki (C), Charan Nalluri, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Umar Shah, Srinivas Angarekkala, Rajasekhar Poluri, Manikanta Ranimekala

Nicosia XI Fighters CC Predicted Playing XI: Noori Chowdhury, Munnah Rahman, Alvi Chowdhury (C & WK), Kamrul Mahmud, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Parvez Miah, Monirul Islam, Saurav Ahmed, Saikat Al Amin, Ramjan Hossain, Kamran Ahmed

