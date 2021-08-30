CES vs SES Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021 Match between Central Sparks And South East Stars, August 30, 4:30 pm IST

CES vs SES Dream11 Team prediction and suggestions for today’s Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021 between Central Sparks and South East Stars: Central Sparks (CES) will take on South East Stars (SES) in the 22nd league game of the ongoing Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021. This is the elite T20 women’s regional competition of England and the match will be played at the Edgbaston Foundation Ground, in Birmingham, on Monday, August 30. The game starts at 4:30 PM IST.

Both sides are from Group A. After winning four of their five games, the Stars currently sit at the top of the points table with 17 points to their name. The team’s most recent match saw them outclassing Southern Vipers by 20 runs. The South East Stars will start the contest as favourites.

After a dismal start to their campaign with two disappointing performances, the Central Sparks finally managed to find their winning rhythm. The team won three matches consecutively, including an exciting four-wicket win over Lightning on Saturday. They are placed third in the Group A standings with 12 points so far and will be hoping to continue the winning momentum on Monday too.

With both sides in good form, the upcoming match between them in the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021 competition makes it even more exciting.

Ahead of the match between Central Sparks and South East Stars; here is everything you need to know:

CES vs SES Telecast

The Central Sparks vs South East Stars match will not be broadcast on TV in India.

CES vs SES Live Streaming

The match between SV and CES is available to be streamed live on Central Sparks and South East Stars’s YouTube channel.

CES vs SES Match Details

The upcoming Group A match between Central Sparks and South East Stars will be hosted at the Edgbaston Foundation Ground, in Birmingham, England on Monday August 30. The game is scheduled to start at 4:30 pm IST.

CES vs SES Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Eve Jones

Vice-captain: Alice Davidson-Richards

Suggested Playing XI for CES vs SES Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Gwenan Davies

Batter: Eve Jones, Maria Kelly, Phoebe Franklin

All-rounders: Alice Davidson-Richards, Alice Capsey, Bryony Smith, Emily Arlott

Bowlers: Danielle Gregory, Issy Wong, Kalea Moore

CES vs SES Probable XIs

Central Sparks: Eve Jones, Maria Kelly, Milly Home, Gwenan Davies, Thea Brookes, Issy Wong, Emily Arlott, Chloe Hill, Clare Boycott, Ria Fackrell, Anisha Patel

South East Stars: Bryony Smith, Aylish Cranstone, Alice Capsey, Phoebe Franklin, Alice Davidson-Richards, Kita Chathli, Kirstie White, Kalea Moore, Emma Jones, Alexa Stonehouse, Danielle Gregory

