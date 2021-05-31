CES vs WS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, May 31 03:00 pm IST

CES vs WS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy Match between Central Sparks vs Western Storm: In the sixth match of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, the Central Sparks will lock horns with the Western Storm on Monday at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Both sides have started their campaign on an exciting note.

While the Central Sparks defeated Northern Diamonds by two wickets in their tournament opener, the Western Storm thrashed Thunder in the last ball thriller by one wicket in their first Rachael Heyhoe Flint

For Central Sparks, Amy Jones and Sarah Glenn starred with the bat. Jones scored 114 runs off 114 balls with the help of 13 fours and three sixes. On the other hand, Glenn scored 71 runs off 52 balls. Glenn’s knock was laced with six sixes and one four.

For Storm, it was Anya Shrubsolewho stole the show. She picked three wickets and scored 61 runs off 41 balls.

Ahead of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy match between Central Sparks and Western Storm; here is everything you need to know:

CES vs WS Telecast

Not televised in India

CES vs WS Live Streaming

The match between CES vs WS can be live-streamed on Central Sparks and Western Storm website and their respective YouTube channels.

CES vs WS Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, May 31 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The game will start at 03:00 pm (IST).

CES vs WS captain, vice-captain:

Captain: H Knight

Vice-captain: A Shrubsole

CES vs WS Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: A Jones

Batsmen: S Luff, M Kelly, R Fackrell,D Gibson

All-Rounders: H Knight, G Hennessy, E Arlott

Bowlers: A Shrubsole, I Wong,S Glenn

CES vs WS probable playing XI:

Central Sparks predicted playing XI: Evelyn Jones (c), Gwenan Davies, Marie Kelly, Amy Jones (wk), Milly Home, Stephanie Butler, Sarah Glenn, Ria Fackrell, Issy Wong, Emily Arlott and Liz Russell

Western Storm predicted playing XI: Lauren Parfitt, Heather Knight, Sophie Luff (c), Georgia Hennessy, Natasha Wraith (wk), Fi Morris, Danielle Gibson, Anya Shrubsole, Nicole Harvey, Mollie Robbins and Lauren Filer

