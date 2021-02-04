CH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Predictions, Women’s Super Smash T20, Central Hinds Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips CH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Best Picks / CH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Captain / CH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

In the 28th match of the Women’s Super Smash T20 competition, Central Hinds Women will be hosting Canterbury Magicians Women on Friday, February 5 at the McLean Park, Napier.Canterbury Magicians are currently occupying the second spot with six wins from nine matches and are tied at 26 points with Auckland Women who are spot below.

Whereas, the Central Hinds have been eliminated from the semi-finals and this will be their last league match. They have just two wins in last five matches. This will be the second meeting between the two sides this season, Magicians won the first match by eight wickets.

The Women’s Super Smash T20 Central Hinds Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women match is scheduled to start at 8:10 pmIST.

CH-W vs CM-W Women’s Super Smash T20, Central Hinds Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women: Live Streaming

All the Women’s Super Smash T20 matches will be broadcasted live on Star Sports. While the live streaming can be enjoyed on Disney+ Hotstar.

CH-W vs CM-W Women’s Super Smash T20, Central Hinds Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women: Live Score / Scorecard

CH-W vs CM-W Women’s Super Smash T20, Central Hinds Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women: Match Details

February 5 - 8:10 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the McLean Park, Napier.

Women’s Super Smash T20 CH-W vs CM-W Dream11 team for Central Hinds Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women

CH-W vs CM-W BBL 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Central Hinds Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women captain: Frances Mckay

CH-W vs CM-W BBL 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Central Hinds Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women vice-captain: Amy Satterthwaite

CH-W vs CM-W BBL 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Central Hinds Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women wicketkeeper: Natalie Dodd

CH-W vs CM-W BBL 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Central Hinds Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women batswomen: Amy Satterthwaite, Anlo van DeventerKerry Tomlinson, Eli Mace Cochrane

CH-W vs CM-W BBL 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Central Hinds Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women all-rounders: Hannah Rowe, Jess Watkin, Frances Mckay,Georgia Atkinson

CH-W vs CM-W BBL 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Central Hinds Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women bowlers: Lea Tahuhu, Ashtuti Kumar, Georgia Edge

CH-W vs CM-W BBL 2020-21, Central Hinds Women probable playing 11 against Canterbury Magicians Women: Natalie Dodd, Jess Watkin, Anlo van Deventer Kerry Tomlinson, Hannah Rowe, Mikaela Greig, Melissa Hansen, Georgia Atkinson, Monique Rees, Ashtuti Kumar

CH-W vs CM-W BBL 2020-21, Canterbury Magicians Women probable playing 11 against Central Hinds Women: Kate Abraham, Eli Mace Cochrane, Melisa Banks, Frances Mckay, Jacinta Savage, Amy Satterthwaite, Laura Hughes, Gabby Sullivan, Georgia Edge, Jessica Simmons, Lea Tahuhu