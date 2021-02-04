CH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Predictions, Women’s Super Smash T20, Central Hinds Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 1st Test - 26 - 29 Jan, 2021Match Ended220/10(69.2) RR 3.17245/10(100.3) RR 2.44
SA
PAK378/10(119.2) RR 3.1790/3(22.5) RR 3.94
Pakistan beat South Africa by 7 wickets
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
08:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd T20I - 30 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd T20I - 1 Apr, ThuUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
CH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Predictions, Women’s Super Smash T20, Central Hinds Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
CH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Best Picks / CH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Captain / CH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: February 4, 2021, 10:02 PM IST
In the 28th match of the Women’s Super Smash T20 competition, Central Hinds Women will be hosting Canterbury Magicians Women on Friday, February 5 at the McLean Park, Napier.Canterbury Magicians are currently occupying the second spot with six wins from nine matches and are tied at 26 points with Auckland Women who are spot below.
Whereas, the Central Hinds have been eliminated from the semi-finals and this will be their last league match. They have just two wins in last five matches. This will be the second meeting between the two sides this season, Magicians won the first match by eight wickets.
The Women’s Super Smash T20 Central Hinds Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women match is scheduled to start at 8:10 pmIST.
CH-W vs CM-W Women’s Super Smash T20, Central Hinds Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women: Live Streaming
All the Women’s Super Smash T20 matches will be broadcasted live on Star Sports. While the live streaming can be enjoyed on Disney+ Hotstar.
CH-W vs CM-W Women’s Super Smash T20, Central Hinds Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
CH-W vs CM-W Women’s Super Smash T20, Central Hinds Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women: Match Details
February 5 - 8:10 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the McLean Park, Napier.
Women’s Super Smash T20 CH-W vs CM-W Dream11 team for Central Hinds Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women
CH-W vs CM-W BBL 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Central Hinds Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women captain: Frances Mckay
CH-W vs CM-W BBL 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Central Hinds Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women vice-captain: Amy Satterthwaite
CH-W vs CM-W BBL 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Central Hinds Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women wicketkeeper: Natalie Dodd
CH-W vs CM-W BBL 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Central Hinds Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women batswomen: Amy Satterthwaite, Anlo van DeventerKerry Tomlinson, Eli Mace Cochrane
CH-W vs CM-W BBL 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Central Hinds Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women all-rounders: Hannah Rowe, Jess Watkin, Frances Mckay,Georgia Atkinson
CH-W vs CM-W BBL 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Central Hinds Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women bowlers: Lea Tahuhu, Ashtuti Kumar, Georgia Edge
CH-W vs CM-W BBL 2020-21, Central Hinds Women probable playing 11 against Canterbury Magicians Women: Natalie Dodd, Jess Watkin, Anlo van Deventer Kerry Tomlinson, Hannah Rowe, Mikaela Greig, Melissa Hansen, Georgia Atkinson, Monique Rees, Ashtuti Kumar
CH-W vs CM-W BBL 2020-21, Canterbury Magicians Women probable playing 11 against Central Hinds Women: Kate Abraham, Eli Mace Cochrane, Melisa Banks, Frances Mckay, Jacinta Savage, Amy Satterthwaite, Laura Hughes, Gabby Sullivan, Georgia Edge, Jessica Simmons, Lea Tahuhu
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking