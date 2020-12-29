CH-W vs NH-W Dream11 Predictions, Women’s Super Smash 2020-21, Central Hinds vs Northern Spirits: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

CH-W vs NH-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CH-W vs NH-W Dream11 Best Picks / CH-W vs NH-W Dream11 Captain / CH-W vs NH-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

After losing their opening match to Wellington Firebirds, Central Hinds will be looking to get on board in their next match against Northern Spirits in the Women’s Super Smash 2020-21 series. The Hinds would need to dig deep to make amends after that abysmal performance. They were outplayed in all departments as the Firebirds chased down the meagre target of 89 runs in just 13.1 overs for the loss of just one wicket. The Northern Spirits would surely have observed that match to figure out the weaknesses of the opponents to target. They would try to start their campaign on a winning note. The game will begin at 2:40 AM IST.

December 30 – 02:40 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Pukekura Park, New Plymouth

CH-W vs NH-W Women’s Super Smash 2020- 21, Central Hinds probable playing 11 against Northern Spirits: Jess Watkin, Emily Cunningham, Natalie Dodd (WK), Anlo van Deventer, Hannah Rowe, Mikaela Greig, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Atkinson, Melissa Hansen, Monique Rees, Claudia Green

CH-W vs NH-W Women’s Super Smash 2020- 21, Northern Spirits probable playing 11 against Central Hinds: L Sinei Mulivai, Lucy Boucher, Eimear Richardson, Georgina Harris, Kate Anderson, Brooke Halliday, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Olivia Lobb (WK), Charlotte Sarsfield, Felicity Leydon-Davis, Lauren Heaps