CH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Predictions, New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020, Central Districts Women vs Wellington Women: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriMatch Ended161/7(20.0) RR 8.05
IND
AUS150/7(20.0) RR 8.05
India beat Australia by 11 runs
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedMatch Ended302/5(50.0) RR 6.04
IND
AUS289/10(50.0) RR 6.04
India beat Australia by 13 runs
- 1st ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 2nd ODI - 7 Dec, MonUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
CH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Predictions, New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020, Central Districts Women vs Wellington Women: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
CH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Best Picks / CH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Captain / CH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 5, 2020, 3:48 PM IST
Central Districts Women will be up against Wellington Women on Sunday, December 6 during the ongoing New Zealand Women’s ODD. Central Districts Women have won all matches that they have played while Wellington Women have been on the losing end of all fixtures. At present the host team have four points in total. The previous match that the two teams played was against each other. In the match, played on December 5, Central Districts Women defeated Wellington Women by eight wickets.
New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020, Central Districts Women vs Wellington Women match is scheduled for Sunday December 6
CH-W vs WB-W New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020, Central Districts Women vs Wellington Women: Live Scorecard
CH-W vs WB-W New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020, Central Districts Women vs Wellington Women: Match Details
December 6 – 2.30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Donnelly Park, Levin.
CH-W vs WB-W New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020 Dream11 team for Central Districts Women vs Wellington Women
CH-W vs WB-W New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020, Dream11 prediction for Central Districts Women vs Wellington Women Captain: Jessica Mcfadyen
CH-W vs WB-W New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020, Dream11 prediction for Central Districts Women vs Wellington Women vice-captain: Claudia Green
CH-W vs WB-W New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020, Dream11 prediction for Central Districts Women vs Wellington Women wicketkeeper: Natalie Dodd, Jessica Mcfadyen
CH-W vs WB-W New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020, Dream11 prediction for Central Districts Women vs Wellington Women batsmen: Anlo van Deventer, Rebecca Burns, Caitlin King
CH-W vs WB-W New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020, Dream11 prediction for Central Districts Women vs Wellington Women all-rounders: Thamsyn Newton, Jess Watkin, Maneka Singh
CH-W vs WB-W New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020, Dream11 prediction for Central Districts Women vs Wellington Women bowlers: Claudia Green, Monique Rees, Bethany Molony
CH-W vs WB-W New Zealand Women’s ODD Central Districts Women playing 11 against Wellington Women: Natalie Dodd, Anlo van Deventer (c), Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Emily Cunningham, Hannah Rowe, Jess Watkin, Ashtuti Kumar, Claudia Green, Monique Rees, Melissa Hansen, Mikaela Greig.
CH-W vs WB-W New Zealand Women’s ODD Wellington Women playing 11 against Central Districts Women: Jessica Mcfadyen, Antonia Hamilton, Rebecca Burns, Caitlin King, Georgia Plimmer, Kate Chandler, Thamsyn Newton (c), Maneka Singh, Jess Kerr, Bethany Molony, Olivia Boivin.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6047
|275
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking