CH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Predictions, New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020, Central Districts Women vs Wellington Women: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

CH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Best Picks / CH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Captain / CH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more.

Central Districts Women will be up against Wellington Women on Sunday, December 6 during the ongoing New Zealand Women’s ODD. Central Districts Women have won all matches that they have played while Wellington Women have been on the losing end of all fixtures. At present the host team have four points in total. The previous match that the two teams played was against each other. In the match, played on December 5, Central Districts Women defeated Wellington Women by eight wickets.

Also read: From Lentil Curry to Kerala-Style Cabbage, Team India Feasts On Malayali Delicacies in Canberra

New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020, Central Districts Women vs Wellington Women match is scheduled for Sunday December 6

CH-W vs WB-W New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020, Central Districts Women vs Wellington Women: Live Scorecard

CH-W vs WB-W New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020, Central Districts Women vs Wellington Women: Match Details

December 6 – 2.30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Donnelly Park, Levin.

CH-W vs WB-W New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020 Dream11 team for Central Districts Women vs Wellington Women

CH-W vs WB-W New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020, Dream11 prediction for Central Districts Women vs Wellington Women Captain: Jessica Mcfadyen

CH-W vs WB-W New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020, Dream11 prediction for Central Districts Women vs Wellington Women vice-captain: Claudia Green

CH-W vs WB-W New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020, Dream11 prediction for Central Districts Women vs Wellington Women wicketkeeper: Natalie Dodd, Jessica Mcfadyen

CH-W vs WB-W New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020, Dream11 prediction for Central Districts Women vs Wellington Women batsmen: Anlo van Deventer, Rebecca Burns, Caitlin King

CH-W vs WB-W New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020, Dream11 prediction for Central Districts Women vs Wellington Women all-rounders: Thamsyn Newton, Jess Watkin, Maneka Singh

CH-W vs WB-W New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020, Dream11 prediction for Central Districts Women vs Wellington Women bowlers: Claudia Green, Monique Rees, Bethany Molony

CH-W vs WB-W New Zealand Women’s ODD Central Districts Women playing 11 against Wellington Women: Natalie Dodd, Anlo van Deventer (c), Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Emily Cunningham, Hannah Rowe, Jess Watkin, Ashtuti Kumar, Claudia Green, Monique Rees, Melissa Hansen, Mikaela Greig.

CH-W vs WB-W New Zealand Women’s ODD Wellington Women playing 11 against Central Districts Women: Jessica Mcfadyen, Antonia Hamilton, Rebecca Burns, Caitlin King, Georgia Plimmer, Kate Chandler, Thamsyn Newton (c), Maneka Singh, Jess Kerr, Bethany Molony, Olivia Boivin.