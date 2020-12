CH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Predictions Women’s Super Smash League 2020-21, Central Hinds vs Wellington Blaze Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Central Hinds vs Wellington Blaze Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Central Hinds vs Wellington Blaze Dream11 Best Picks / Central Hinds vs Wellington Blaze Dream11 Captain / Central Hinds vs Wellington Blaze Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Central Districts Women will be playing their debut match in Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21on Sunday, December 27 at 8:10 am IST. This is the second match of the league. The previous match was between Wellington Blaze and Auckland Women. In the fixture, Wellington women registered their win by nine wickets.

Women’s Super Smash league started on Thursday 24. A total of six teams are a part of the tournament. These teams include Wellington Blaze, Auckland Hearts, Central Hinds, Northern Spirit, Otago Sparks and Canterbury Magicians. Wellington Blaze

CH-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21, Central Hinds vs Wellington Blaze: Live Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts can watch all the matches of the Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21on FanCode app.

CH-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21, Central Hinds vs Wellington Blaze: Live Score

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)

CH-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21, Central Hinds vs Wellington Blaze: Match Details

The Central Hinds vs Wellington Blaze match is on Sunday, December 27. The match will start from - 8:10 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at The McLean Park in Napier.

CH-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream11 team, Central Hinds vs Wellington Blaze:

CH-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream11 prediction Central Hinds vs Wellington Blaze captain: Natalie Dodd

CH-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream11 prediction Central Hinds vs Wellington Blaze vice-captain: Jamie Watkins

CH-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream11 prediction Central Hinds vs Wellington Blaze wicket keeper: Natalie Dodd

CH-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream11 prediction Central Hinds vs Wellington Blaze batsmen: Anlo van Deventer, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Rebecca Burns

CH-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream11 prediction Central Hinds vs Wellington Blaze all-rounders: Hannah Rowe, Jess Watkin, Thamsyn Newton

CH-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream11 prediction Central Hinds vs Wellington Blaze bowlers: Claudia Green, Bethany Molony, Olivia Boivin, Jess Kerr

CH-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 Central Hinds probable 11 against Wellington Blaze: Natalie Dodd, Anlo van Deventer (c), Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Emily Cunningham, Hannah Rowe, Jess Watkin, Ashtuti Kumar, Claudia Green, Monique Rees, Melissa Hansen, Mikaela Greig.

CH-W vs WB-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21, Wellington Blaze probable 11 against Central Hinds: Jessica Mcfadyen, Antonia Hamilton, Rebecca Burns, Caitlin King, Georgia Plimmer, Kate Chandler, Thamsyn Newton (c), Maneka Singh, Jess Kerr, Bethany Molony, Olivia Boivin.