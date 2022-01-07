CH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Women's Super Smash 2021-22 match, January 08, 02:40 am IST

CH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 match between Central Hinds Women and Wellington Blaze Women: Central Hinds Women and Wellington Blaze Women will go up against each other in the 21st match of the Women’s Super Smash 2021-22. The match will be played at the Pukekura Park in New Plymouth at 02:40 am IST on January 08, Saturday.

Central Hinds Women are in serious trouble in the competition. The team has lost six out of their seven league matches. With just five points, Hinds are fifth in the points table. The team needs to break the shackles at the earliest to keep their hopes of lifting the trophy alive. Hinds are coming into the Saturday encounter after losing their last game to Central Magicians by five wickets.

Wellington Blaze Women, on the other hand, are undefeated so far. They have successfully established themselves as the best team of the tournament. Wellington have won all their six league games to occupy the top position. The franchise will head into the game against Central Hinds Women as prime favorites.

Ahead of the match between Central Hinds Women and Wellington Blaze Women; here is everything you need to know:

CH-W vs WB-W Telecast

Central Hinds Women vs Wellington Blaze Women game will not be telecasted in India

CH-W vs WB-W Live Streaming

The Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CH-W vs WB-W Match Details

The CH-W vs WB-W match will be hosted at the Pukekura Park in New Plymouth at 02:40 am IST on January 08, Saturday.

CH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Natalie Dodd

Vice-Captain- Rebecca Burns

Suggested Playing XI for CH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Natalie Dodd

Batters: Georgia Plimmer, Rebecca Burns, Mikaeala Greig, Georgia Atkinson

All-rounders: Jess Watkin, Amelia Kerr

Bowlers: Rosemary Mair, Claudia Green, Jess Kerr, Leigh Kasperek

CH-W vs WB-W Probable XIs:

Central Hinds Women: Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Jess Watkin (c), Natalie Dodd (wk), Georgia Atkinson, Ocean Bartlett, Kate Gaging, Melissa Hansen, Claudia Green, Mikaeala Greig, Emily Cunningham

Wellington Blaze Women: Leigh Kasperek, Georgia Plimmer, Jessica McFadyen (wk), Rebecca Burns, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green (c), Jess Kerr, Thamsyn Newton, Xara Jetly, Maneka Singh, Deanna Doughty

