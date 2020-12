CHA-W vs DYA-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CHA-W vs DYA-W Dream11 Best Picks / CHA-W vs DYA-W Dream11 Captain / CHA-W vs DYA-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

CHA-W vs DYA-W Dream11 Predictions, Women’s National Triangular T20 Final, PCB Challengers Women vs PCB Dynamites Women: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Making it to the finale of the Women’s National Triangular T20 Championship 2020, PCB Challengers Women (CHA-W) will take on PCB Dynamites Women (DYA-W) as they clash in the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi on Tuesday, December 1. The Women’s National Triangular T20 Final PCB Challengers Women vs PCB Dynamites Women outing will begin at 1pm IST.

PCB Challengers Women have previously defeated the finale opponents twice. Undoubtedly, the team rule as the favourites of all in this league. The star performer of the team is Bismah Maroof.

PCB Dynamites Women, on the other hand, look weak at their bowling lineup is not up to the mark. However, the batting lineup has dragged the team to the finale so far.

CHA-W vs DYA-W Women's National Triangular T20 Final, PCB Challengers Women vs PCB Dynamites Women Live Streaming

All matches of the Women’s National Triangular T20 can be watched online on FanCode.

CHA-W vs DYA-W Women's National Triangular T20 Final, PCB Challengers Women vs PCB Dynamites Women: Live Score / Scorecard

CHA-W vs DYA-W Women's National Triangular T20 Final, PCB Challengers Women vs PCB Dynamites Women: Match Details

December 1 – 01:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Women's National Triangular T20 Final CHA-W vs DYA-W Dream11 team for PCB Challengers Women vs PCB Dynamites Women

captain: Bismah Maroof

vice-captain: Kainat Imtiaz

wicketkeeper: Najiha Alvi

batswomen: Kaynat Hafeez, Ayesha Zafar, Nahida Khan

all-rounders: Bismah Maroof, Fatima Sana, Kainat Imtiaz

bowlers: Aiman Anwar, Saba Nazir, Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig

CHA-W vs DYA-W Women’s National Triangular T20 Final, PCB Challengers Women playing 11 against PCB Dynamites Women: Muneeba Ali (C), Ayesha Naseem, Nida Dar, Bismah Maroof, Fatima Sana, Syeda Asma Amin (wk), Kaynat Hafeez, Aiman Anwar, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadia Iqbal, Saba Nazir

CHA-W vs DYA-W Women’s National Triangular T20, PCB Dynamites Women playing 11 against PCB Challengers Women: Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Hafsa Khalid, Najiha Alvi (wk), Ayesha Zafar, Nahida Khan, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim (C), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Syeda Masooma Zehra Fatima

