CHA-W vs STR-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup 2021 match, September 09, 10:30 AM IST

CHA-W vs STR-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup 2021 between PCB Challengers and PCB Strikers: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finally decided to host the 2021 edition of the Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup.Four teams including PCB Strikers, PCB Challengers, PCB Dynamites, and PCB Blasters will be participating in the One Day event.

The second match of the One Day extravaganza will witness a high-voltage affair between PCB Challengers and PCB Strikers. The encounter will be hosted at the Oval Academy Ground on September 09, Thursday at 10:30 AM IST. Both the teams have a balanced squad at their disposal and are likely to entertain the fans with an enthralling game of cricket.

PCB Challengers boastof having players like Javeria Khan, Diana Baig, and Sidra Amin in their team. PCB Strikers, on the other hand, will be expecting a stunning performance from Kainat Imtiaz, Ayesha Naseem, and Ayesha Zafar.

Ahead of the match between PCB Challengers and PCB Strikers; here is everything you need to know:

CHA-W vs STR-W Telecast

The PCB Challengers vs PCB Strikers match will not be broadcasted in India.

CHA-W vs STR-W Live Streaming

The match between PCB Challengers and PCB Strikers will be streamed live on PCB’s YouTube Channel.

CHA-W vs STR-W Match Details

The second match of the Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup 2021 will be played between PCB Challengers and PCB Strikers at the Oval Academy Ground on September 09, Thursday at 10:30 AM IST.

CHA-W vs STR-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Diana Baig

Vice-Captain- Kainat Imtiaz

Suggested Playing XI for CHA-W vs STR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Fareeha Mehmood, Asma Amin

Batsmen: Javeria Khan, Ayesha Zafar, Jaweria Rauf, Ayesha Naseem

All-rounders: Kainat Imtiaz, Anoosha Nasir

Bowlers: Diana Baig, Waheeda Akhtar, Natalia Pervaiz

CHA-W vs STR-W Probable XIs:

PCB Challengers: Diana Baig, Dua Majid, Najiha Alvi (wicket-keeper), Waheeda Akhtar, Fareeha Mehmood, Gull Rukh, Iram Javed, Khadija Chishty, Saba Nazir, Javeria Khan (captain), Anoosha Nasir

PCB Strikers: Ayesha Naseem, Ayesha Zafar, Bisma Amjad, Fatima Khan, Jaweria Rauf, Natalia Parvaiz, Natalia Pervaiz, Kainat Imtiaz (captain), Asma Amin, Gul Uswa, Hafsa Khalid

