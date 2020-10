CHA-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 Predictions, Andhra T20 2020, Chargers XI vs Champions-XI Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

CHA-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CHA-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 Best Picks / CHA-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 Captain / CHA-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

The Andhra T20 2020, Chargers XI vs Champions-XI match will be held on Sunday November 1. The outing will be played at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram. Chargers XI, till now, have won two out of six matches and have only four points to their credit. Champions XI, on the other hand, have won three out of six matches and have six points.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

In the latest match, Chargers XI were defeated by Legends XI by six wickets whereas Champions XI managed to keep a clean sheet with a 15-run win over Warriors XI.

CHA-XI vs CPN-XI Andhra T20 2020, Chargers XI vs Champions-XI Playing XI: Live Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts can live stream the Chargers XI vs Champions-XI match on the FanCode App.

CHA-XI vs CPN-XI Andhra T20 2020, Chargers XI vs Champions-XI Playing XI: Live Score

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

CHA-XI vs CPN-XI Andhra T20 2020, Chargers XI vs Champions-XI: Match Details

November 1 - 9:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram.

Andhra T20 2020, CHA-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 team for Chargers XI vs Champions-XI

ALSO READ: IPL 2020 Live Score, RCB vs SRH Today's Match in Sharjah: SRH Jolt RCB With Timely Wickets

Andhra T20 2020 CHA-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 prediction for Chargers XI vs Champions-XI captain: M Vamsi

Andhra T20 2020 CHA-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 prediction for Chargers XI vs Champions-XI vice-captain:Ashwin Hebbar

Andhra T20 2020 CHA-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 prediction for Chargers XI vs Champions-XI wicket keeper: K Srikar Bharat, M Vamsi

Andhra T20 2020 CHA-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 prediction for Chargers XI vs Champions-XI batsmen:SK Rashid, K Dheeraj Lakshmi, Ricky Bhui, S Zaheer Abbas

Andhra T20 2020 CHA-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 prediction for Chargers XI vs Champions-XI all-rounders: Ashwin Hebbar, KP Sai Rahul

Andhra T20 2020 CHA-XI vs CPN-XI Dream11 prediction for Chargers XI vs Champions-XI bowlers:C Siddharth, Bandaru Ayyappa, A Vinay Kumar

CHA-XI vs CPN-XI Andhra T20 2020 Chargers XI playing 11 against Champions XI: Kona Srikar-Bharat (WK), P Avinash, SK Rashid, K Dheeraj Lakshman, Y Sandeep, Bodapati Sumanth, Nitish Kumar Reddy, KP Sai Rahul, B Vinay, B Santosh Kumar, Bandaru Ayyappa

CHA-XI vs CPN-XI Andhra T20 2020, Champions XI playing 11 against Chargers XI: Vamsi Krishna (WK), Uppara Girinath, Ricky Bhui, Rakesh Augustine, Zaheer Abbas, Dhruva Kumar Reddy, Munish Verma, Ashwin Hebbar, P Subramnayam, CH VS Kaushik, Siva Kumar