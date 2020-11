CHA XI vs KIN XI Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CHA XI vs KIN XI Dream11 Best Picks / CHA XI vs KIN XI Dream11 Captain / CHA XI vs KIN XI Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

CHA-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 Predictions, Andhra T20 2020, Chargers XI vs Kings XI Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | The 28th match of the Andhra T20 2020 will see Chargers XI squaring off against Kings XI on Wednesday, November 4. The outing is scheduled to commence from 1:30 PM IST at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram.

In terms of performance in the league, Kings XI have been in form and are presently placed at the second spot with 14 points from nine matches. Chargers XI, on the other hand, need to up their game as the team are at the number four position on the table. They only have six points of nine matches.

In the latest match, both Kings XI and Chargers XI were on the winning side. Kings XI beat Champions by 35 runs and Chargers defeated Warriors XI by 23 runs.

CHA-XI vs KIN-XI Andhra T20 2020, Chargers XI vs Kings XI Playing XI: Live Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts can live stream the Chargers XI vs Kings XI match on the FanCode App.

CHA-XI vs KIN-XI Andhra T20 2020, Chargers XI vs Kings XI Playing XI: Live Score

CHA-XI vs KIN-XI Andhra T20 2020, Chargers XI vs Kings-XI: Match Details

November 4 - 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram.

Andhra T20 2020, CHA XI vs KIN XI Dream11 team for Chargers XI vs Kings XI

Andhra T20 2020 CHA XI vs KIN XI Dream11 prediction for Chargers XI vs Kings XI captain: Kona Srikar-Bharat

Andhra T20 2020 CHA XI vs KIN XI Dream11 prediction for Chargers XI vs Kings XI vice-captain: K Sudharshan

Andhra T20 2020 CHA XI vs KIN XI Dream11 prediction for Chargers XI vs Kings XI wicket keeper: Kona Srikar-Bharat

Andhra T20 2020 CHA XI vs KIN XI Dream11 prediction for Chargers XI vs Kings XI batsmen: A Brahma Teja, N Madhav, S Ashish

Andhra T20 2020 CHA XI vs KIN XI Dream11 prediction for Chargers XI vs Kings XI all-rounders: M A Praneeth, Naren Reddy, Jagdish Rami Reddy, K Sudharshan

Andhra T20 2020 CHA XI vs KIN XI Dream11 prediction for Chargers XI vs Kings XI bowlers: P Avinash, Y Sandeep, SK Rashid

CHA XI vs KIN XI Andhra T20 2020 Chargers XI playing 11 against Kings XI: Kona Srikar-Bharat (WK), P Avinash, Y Sandeep, SK Rashid, Bodapati Sumanth, Nitish Kumar Reddy, KP Sai Rahul, B Vinay, Bandaru Ayyappa, A Brahma Teja, N Madhav

CHA XI vs KIN XI Andhra T20 2020, Kings XI playing 11 against Chargers XI: M Lekhaz Reddy (WK), M Dheeraj Kumar, Chengalpet Rajan Gnaneshwar, Jyoti Sai Krishna, M A Praneeth, Naren Reddy, Jagdish Rami Reddy, Pinninti Tapaswi, APranay Kumar, S Ashish, K Sudharshan

