CHA-XI vs LEG-XI Dream11 Predictions, Andhra T20 2020, Chargers XI vs Legends XI Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

In the second outing of the Andhra T20 2020 series, Chargers XI and Legends XI will be squaring off against each other| This is the first time that the two teams will be playing in the ongoing series. This match is crucial for both teams as they can use the opportunity to open their points bank.

Andhra T20 2020, Chargers XI vs Legends XI will be held on Thursday October 22 at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram. The fixture will commence from 1:30 PM IST.

CHA-XI vs LEG-XI Andhra T20 2020, Chargers XI vs Legends XI: Live Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts can live stream the Chargers XI vs Legends XI match on the FanCode App.

CHA-XI vs LEG-XI Andhra T20 2020, Chargers XI vs Legends XI: Live Score

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE 

CHA-XI vs LEG-XI Andhra T20 2020, Chargers XI vs Legends XI: Match Details

October 22- 1:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram

Andhra T20 2020, CHA-XI vs LEG-XI Dream11 team for Chargers XI vs Legends XI

Andhra T20 2020 CHA-XI vs LEG-XI Dream11 prediction for Chargers XI vs Legends XI captain: B Sivacharan Singh

Andhra T20 2020 CHA-XI vs LEG-XI Dream11 prediction for Chargers XI vs Legends XI vice-captain: I Kartik Raman

Andhra T20 2020 CHA-XI vs LEG-XI Dream11 prediction for Chargers XI vs Legends XI wicketkeeper: Kona Srikar-Bharat

Andhra T20 2020 CHA-XI vs LEG-XI Dream11 prediction for Chargers XI vs Legends XI batsmen: P Avinash, SK Rashid, K Dheeraj Lakshman, I Kartik Raman

Andhra T20 2020 CHA-XI vs LEG-XI Dream11 prediction for Chargers XI vs Legends XI all-rounders: B Santosh Kumar, Bandaru Ayyappa, B Sivacharan Singh

Andhra T20 2020 CHA-XI vs LEG-XI Dream11 prediction for Chargers XI vs Legends XI bowlers: Nitish Kumar Reddy, KP Sai Rahul, G Jayawardhane

CHA-XI vs LEG-XI Andhra T20 2020 Chargers XI playing 11 against Legends XI: Kona Srikar-Bharat, P Avinash, SK Rashid, K Dheeraj Lakshman, Y Sandeep, Bodapati Sumanth, Nitish Kumar Reddy, KP Sai Rahul, B Vinay, B Santosh Kumar, Bandaru Ayyappa

CHA-XI vs LEG-XI Andhra T20 2020, Legends XI playing 11 against Chargers XI: B Sivacharan Singh, K N Prudhvi Raj, G Jayawardhane, K Karanshinde, M Raju Kulayappa, Sk Noor Basha, K Maheep Kumar, S Charan Sai Teja, G Manish, GS Ashish Reddy, I Kartik Raman

