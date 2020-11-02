- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunMatch Ended191/7(20.0) RR 9.55
CHA-XI vs TN-XI Dream11 Predictions, Andhra T20 2020, Chargers XI vs Titans XI Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
CHA XI vs TN XI Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CHA XI vs TN XI Dream11 Best Picks / CHA XI vs TN XI Dream11 Captain / CHA XI vs TN XI Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 2, 2020, 9:44 PM IST
The second last team Chargers XI will be welcoming the league leaders Titans XI in the second match on Monday, November 2. Currently, the two teams have a huge margin in terms of points and standing. At present, Chargers XI have four points from seven matches and Titans XI have 12 points from the same number of matches.
In the latest match, Chargers XI were defeated by Champions XI by 5 wickets. The outing held on November 1 led to Chargers XI having five loses to their credit. Titans XI, on the other hand, beat Warriors XI by 81 runs to register their win in the outing. With this victory, Titans XI secured their top spot by having six wins out of seven matches.
Andhra T20 2020, Chargers XI vs Titans XI match is scheduled for 1:30 PM at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram.
CHA-XI vs TN-XI Andhra T20 2020, Chargers XI vs Titans XI Playing XI: Live Streaming
Cricket enthusiasts can live stream the Chargers XI vs Titans XI match on the FanCode App.
CHA-XI vs CPN-XI Andhra T20 2020, Chargers XI vs Titans XI Playing XI: Live Score
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
CHA-XI vs TN-XI Andhra T20 2020, Chargers XI vs Titans-XI: Match Details
November 2 - 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram
Andhra T20 2020, CHA XI vs TN XI Dream11 team for Chargers XI vs Titans XI
Andhra T20 2020 CHA XI vs TN XI Dream11 prediction for Titans XI vs Champions XI captain: K. Sai Rahul
Andhra T20 2020 CHA XI vs TN XI Dream11 prediction for Titans XI vs Champions XI vice-captain: P. Kumar
Andhra T20 2020 CHA XI vs TN XI Dream11 prediction for Titans XI vs Champions XI wicketkeeper: Kona Srikar-Bharat
Andhra T20 2020 CHA XI vs TN XI Dream11 prediction for Titans XI vs Champions XI batsmen: Murumulla Sriram, S Rashid, K Dheeraj Lakshman, P. Manyala
Andhra T20 2020 CHA XI vs TN XI Dream11 prediction for Titans XI vs Champions XI all-rounders: P. Kumar, K. Sai Rahul, N. Kumar Reddy
Andhra T20 2020 CHA XI vs TN XI Dream11 prediction for Titans XI vs Champions XI bowlers: J. Vino-Naidu, Y. Pramod, B. Ayyappa
CHA XI vs TN XI Andhra T20 2020 Chargers XI playing 11 against Titans XI: Kona Srikar-Bharat, P Avinash, SK Rashid, K Dheeraj Lakshman, Y Sandeep, Bodapati Sumanth, Nitish Kumar Reddy, KP Sai Rahul, B Vinay, B Santosh Kumar, Bandaru Ayyappa, N Madhav, CH Siddhart, Y Pramod, A Brahma Teja.
CHA XI vs TN XI Andhra T20 2020, Titans XI playing 11 against Chargers XI: S Tarun, C Kranthi Kumar, Dasari Chaitanya, KV Kashyap Prakash, Lalith Mohan, Gulfaam Saleh, Girinath Reddy, Shoaib Md Khan, A Prasanth, Dasari Swaroop-Kumar, Cheepurapalli Stephen, M Bhargav, T VIjay, V Karthik Reddy.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
